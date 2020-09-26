Coming off a 15-1 state championship season, Westlake coach Todd Dodge looked for an early sign that his team would carry that same hunger into 2020.

Dodge didn't have to wait long for his answer in Friday's opener against Schertz Clemens.

On Westlake's first offensive play, senior Zane Minors turned the corner behind excellent blocking and sprinted untouched for a 76-yard touchdown that told Dodge everything he needed to know about this year's team.

Westlake's dominating performance in a 53-7 win at Chaparral Stadium was a carryover from last year's squad that lost several key performers to graduation but has maintained its championship pedigree and desire.

"When you are defending state champion, you are going to be on peoples' bulletin boards. You're going to have big `X' on your chest, so to speak," said Dodge, who guided Westlake to its second state title in school history. "The one thing I always challenge our players is never, ever, get ambushed because someone is going to play more passionately than we do. Our kids came out tonight, and it looked like a very hungry group to play football."

Westlake steamrolled a talented Clemens ballclub that went 10-2 last season and posted an undefeated district record that featured a win over Converse Judson.

The Chaps led 26-0 at halftime.

Dodge achieved the offensive balance he desired as junior quarterback Cade Klubnik passed for 154 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards, and Minors ran for 115 yards and three scores.

Klubnik was solid in his new starting role, seemingly destined to follow in a long line of talented signal callers at Westlake. His 29-yard touchdown strike to senior Luke Nicklos gave Westlake a 16-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

"I was excited to see him be the dual-threat quarterback that we know he is," Dodge said. "He is very versatile. The beautiful thing about him is that he's not even close to being as good as he's going to be. There's so much room for improvement."

Defensively, the Chaps, who held 12 opponents last year to fewer than 10 points, including a 24-0 win over Denton Guyer in the Class 6A Division II championship game, were as stout as ever.

Twice in the first half, Clemens drove deep into Westlake territory, but came away scoreless both times. Westlake's defense created an early score when Clemens quarterback Max DiDomenico's pass to A'Mari Williams was delivered behind the intended receiver and skipped through the end zone for a safety.

Late in the first half, senior Lucas Mireur, whom Dodge touted for his standout play at safety, blocked a punt that gave the Chaps a first down at the Clemens 30. Three plays later, senior Grey Nakfoor scored on a 2-yard run to make it 23-0.

If there was any doubt where this game was headed, Westlake sophomore Jaden Greathouse put those concerns to rest when he returned the second-half kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. Greathouse wasn't touched on the play. Minors' 2-yard scoring run made it 39-0. Following a Clemens touchdown, the Chaps tacked on two more touchdowns to complete the blowout.