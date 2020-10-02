The Lady Panthers hosted the Celina Lady Bobcats on Sept, 25 for a critical district match up.

The Lady Bobcats entered the game without a loss in district play.

The Lady Panthers came away with a hard-fought victory in the fifth set 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 16-25, 17-15.

The Lady Panthers came out of the gate strong, taking the first two matches, both with big leads that Celina would make runs to get back into contention, only to have the Lady Panthers pull away for victories.

The Lady Bobcats, facing defeat in game three, came out very strong and continued through the fourth set, where they won convincingly.

When it seemed that the Lady Panthers would lose three straight games and the match, they responded in the fifth set.

Celina jumped out to an early lead, 3 to 6, before Valerie Young helped tie the game with a kill and a serving ace.

Midway through the deciding game, the two teams were tied at eight.

The Lady Panthers would take a 14-10 lead on a long volley that included a diving dig by Janessa Crawford, a block by Kylie Allen, and a kill by Valerie Young.

The Lady Panthers could not get the match point before the Lady Bobcats tied the game up at 14.

After a Van Alstyne timeout, the game was still a deadlock at 15 before a Celina net violation would allow the Lady Panthers the opportunity to win.

The game-winner came from a Janessa Crawford pass, Ashlynn Quillian set to Sammy Moore, who would put the exclamation point on the win with her most potent unreturnable kill.