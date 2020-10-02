KYLE Johnson quarterback Jesse Medina threw three touchdown passes and cornerback Michael Runkle returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 56-8 win over Crockett (0-1) Thursday at Shelton Stadium.

"He’s one of the hardest working kids I've ever been around and he takes a lot of pride in what he does," Johnson head coach Steve Hoffman said of his quarterback. "So I'm not surprised at the success that he's had."

Playing in the program’s first-ever home game, the Jaguars (2-0) put on a show for their fans, building a 49-0 lead before halftime.

The Cougars came out firing on their first possession, driving all the way to the Jaguar 6-yard line, but Johnson’s Jacob Carter pounced on a fumble in the first of a flurry of big plays for Johnson.

"Our defense settled in after the first drive and played really well," Hoffman said. "We had a big fourth-down stop (against Lockhart) last week and we were able to build off that (this week)."

Three plays later, Medina hit Ethan Mcalister for a 28-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.

On the next Crockett possession Runkle stepped in front of a Cougar pass attempt and raced 44 yards to the end zone to put his team up 14-0.

Later in the quarter Medina hit a streaking Mcalister down the right sideline for a 51-score. Runkle’s second interception return, this one from 59 yards out, made it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Medina continued his strong night with a third touchdown pass to Conner Crabtrey. Just a few minutes later Mcalister scored his third touchdown of the night on a 14-yard jet sweep. Running back Carter Penchion’s 1-yard plunge made it 49-0 just before halftime.

After a third-quarter fumble return for a touchdown by Johnson’s Wyatt Martin, Xavier Chapa got the Cougars on the board for the first time with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Alan Lopez with 4:18 left in the game.