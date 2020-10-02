For a season opener, Austin High looked to be in mid-season form, blowing by Connally, 65-14. The Maroons scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and were never seriously challenged.

Quarterback Charles Wright had a month worth of production in the first half alone, throwing for five touchdowns and running for one more. He hit Nick Anderson for touchdowns of 5 and 39 yards on Austin High’s first two possessions and then found Jax Rush for 25- and 14-yard scoring passes to close out their first quarter of the season up 28-0.

On the night, Wright was 17 of 25 for 206 yards and added 70 yards on the ground.

Things didn’t get better for Connally (0-2). The Cougars had no answer for the Maroon hurry-up offense – and didn’t have a lot of answers for their defense either. After being shutout by Pflugerville, 35-0, last week, the second game of the season wasn’t much better.

Connally did get its first points of the season on 20-yard and 10-yard touchdown runs from Demetrius Gardner.