THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Lake Travis

Westwood is a good team with an electric offense that should challenge for a playoff spot in District 25-6A, and Lake Travis absolutely dismantled them in a 63-20 win. Proving they’re still one of the premier programs in the state, the Cavaliers put up 593 yards of offense in their first game of the season and exploded for a 28-point third quarter, turning a 28-6 halftime lead into a 56-6 blowout. Sophomore Bo Edmundson threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns and Weston Stephens rushed for 128 yards and two scores to pace the Cavaliers (1-0).Marcelo Alanis and Gary Gordon added two TD runs apiece and helped a nearly 400-yard effort on the ground for Lake Travis.

Honorable mention: Westlake

The Chaps (2-0) destroyed Waco Midway, 56-0, producing 523 yards of offense while holding the Panthers to less than 170 and recording eight sacks. Cade Klubnik passed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, Jaden Greathouse had eight catches for 107 yards and two scores and Zane Minors rushed for 154 yards and a TD to lead Westlake.

Player of the Week: Charles Wright, Austin High

Wright, a senior who is committed to play at Texas next fall, threw for six touchdowns and ran for another as the Maroons opened their season with a 65-14 win over Connally. Wright completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards, throwing three touchdowns apiece to Jax Rush and Nick Anderson, and added 70 yards on the ground.

Honorable mention: Jason Gaines, Bowie; Trent Leary, Del Valle

Gaines, a senior hauled in 12 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns during Bowie’s 30-27 loss to Stony Point.

Leary, a junior, made nine receptions for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Cardinals lost to Liberty Hill, 44-27. Leary will have to carry a heavier load for Del Valle’s passing game with star receiver Caleb Burton sidelined for the season with an injury.

The rest of the district

For Austin High (1-0), Rush ended with nine catches for 126 yards, and Anderson hauled in five catches for 70 yards. Esau Lopez finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on the ground. … Hays (1-1) bounced back from its season-opening loss to Vista Ridge by posting a 45-28 win over Hays County rival Dripping Springs. Durand Hill rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in a game that wasn’t as close as the score appears, with the Rebels at one point leading 38-7. … Quincy Welch threw two touchdown passes, Nate Davis had rushing and receiving touchdowns, and Robert Mallet returned a punt for a TD to lead Akins (1-1) to a 33-23 win over Cedar Creek. … San Marcos (1-1) beat Lockhart, 26-25, on a 38-yard Hail Mary from Isaiah DeLeon to Kannon Webb with no time left. DeLeon finished with 212 yards and two touchdowns passing and Kanui Guidry ran for 187 yards and a score for the Rattlers. … Diego Tello threw for 391 yards and three scores for Bowie (0-1). … Jayce Knapp had 184 yards and four touchdowns passing for Del Valle (1-1).

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Games of the Week: Austin High at Bowie (Thursday at Burger)

There’s little margin for error in this district if your name isn’t Lake Travis or Westlake. It’s not outlandish to say those two schools have two of the district’s four playoff spots locked up even before district play begins, so for the other six teams, wins against each other are crucial. Both the Maroons and Bulldogs have playoff aspirations, so the winner takes a big step towards postseason play while the loser puts itself in an uncomfortable spot early in the year.

Other games

Lake Travis hosts San Marcos, Westlake welcomes Del Valle, and Hays travels to play Akins at Burger Stadium in the other district matchups, which are all on Friday.