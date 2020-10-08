When you were younger, did you play football only or were you interested in other sports?

I began playing football at the age of 5 and started playing basketball at 7. Football was my first love, and it’s always been football before basketball, but I enjoy basketball a ton also.

What is it about football you enjoy the most?

Every team I have been on since I was a child has always brought me closer to those around me. It’s always fun being on the field and making plays with the guys I call my family. Football has always had a different type of energy.

What has been your favorite football memory at McNeil?

My favorite football memory at McNeil was upsetting Stony Point last year. As a team we brought a different energy level that game, and it felt great to wake up those who have been sleeping on us.

What did you do in the summer to prepare for the season?

I spent most of my summer with my mom (Kymberlie Brooks) in Virginia, but my routine was pretty much the same every day. With quarantine, all I could do was work out, so it wasn’t that bad to me. I woke up every morning and went to a field nearby with a couple of old teammates, and we competed and got some good work in for a few hours. In the afternoon I would go to my uncle’s house, and he’d give me a good weight session in his garage. I’m definitely seeing the results translate to the field since the first day we put on the pads.

Has football taught you any lessons you apply to daily life?

Football has taught me that whatever you prepare for and dedicate your time to, you can do. In all aspects of life, anything that I wanted I worked for and was able to obtain.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

Kobe Bryant, Deion Sanders, (author) Tim Grover and Rosa Parks.

Why Rosa Parks?

I'd like to pick her brain and talk to her about her brave actions.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I plan to further my athletic career in college and hope to be a lawyer or business owner.

What has been your favorite vacation?

It’s when we traveled to Orlando with my cousin. We had a good time reuniting with them because I don’t get to see (them) that often. Seeing them in a beautiful place like Orlando made it even better.

Do you have any game-day rituals or superstitions?

I listen to music and watch Deion Sanders highlights before every game.

If you could travel anywhere in the United States, where would you go?

I would want to travel to California and visit L.A. because I have never been to the west coast.

Rick Cantu