Miraculous. Unbelievable. Clutch. Sensational. Take your pick. They all apply to Austin High's 57-56 comeback victory over Bowie in the District 26-6A opener for both teams Thursday at Burger Stadium.

Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter and seemingly outplayed by his Bowie counterpart at quarterback for much of the game, senior Charles Wright strapped the Maroons on his back and tossed three consecutive touchdown passes to pull within 56-55 with eight seconds remaining. Bypassing the traditional extra point that would have tied the score, Wright connected with junior Herd Holland for the two-point play, and the win.

As a result, Austin High improves to 2-0, thanks to winning a game in the most implausible fashion imaginable. To its credit, Bowie (0-2), which received career-highs in passing yards (456) and touchdown passes (eight) from junior quarterback Diego Tello, did everything but win.

"I told everyone to keep their head up, keep working, there's no reason to quit," Wright, who will play at Texas next year, said about overcoming a 56-35 deficit in the final quarter. "Our defense held them at the end. I knew it was our time to score. It was time to ball out."

"He's unbelievable,'' Maroons coach Mike Rosenthal said of Wright.

PHOTOS: Austin High 57, Bowie 56 - Maroons rally late to scratch out win

Wright, who threw for 496 yards, accounted for seven touchdowns — six via the pass, and one on a nifty 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. However, after taking a14-7 lead, the Maroons spent the rest of the night playing catch up as Tello threw three straight touchdown passes as Bowie led 28-14 in the second quarter and 35-28 at halftime.

Tello threw two more touchdown passes in the third quarter, propelling Bowie to a 49-35 lead. But as the Bulldogs would learn the hard way, there was still plenty of time for Wright to weave his magic.

"We made some stops, and then we just kind of let them back in," Bowie coach Jeff Ables said. "When you're playing a quarterback like that who can score quick, that stuff happens."

When Bowie scored for the last time on Tello's 10-yard touchdown strike to senior Jason Gaines (10 catches for 135 yards and three TD catches), the Bulldogs led 56-35 with 8:27 to play.

Wright went to work, producing touchdowns on the Maroons' final three drives.

"We've got a quarterback going to Texas and we've got receivers that are really good," Rosenthal said.

The first drive required only three plays. Wright delivered a perfect pass to senior Nick Anderson for a 78-yard touchdown that made the score 56-42 at the 7:24 mark.

On Bowie's next drive, the Maroons forced the Bulldogs to punt for the first time in the game. The Maroons broke though and blocked the punt, taking over at the Bowie 39. Five plays later, Wright and Anderson connected on another scoring pass that narrowed the deficit to 56-49 with 4:19 left.

The Maroons' defense came up big again, holding Bowie on downs and recovering a fourth-down fumble at the Bulldogs 33.

Taking over with 1:50 on the clock, Wright methodically drove the Maroons toward the winning score. A 28-yard pass to Anderson (seven catches for 156 yards) almost ended in disaster when Anderson fumbled. However, Holland made the recovery. Two plays later, Holland caught the winning touchdown pass and then grabbed the winning two-point conversion.

"I can't say anything bad about our team. I was pleased with their effort," Ables said. "It was one of those games where whoever got the ball last was going to win."