TAYLOR— Over ringing cowbells played again and again by a full crowd of visiting Lampasas supporters, the Badgers resumed play without error Friday after nearly a month away from competition on the football field.

If the sound of metal smacking together inside hollow cups was indicative of the Badgers’ play — a 59-0 win over the Taylor Ducks (0-6, 0-1 District 13-4A Division I) — the wrists of some Lampasas fans may be sore into Saturday morning.

"We got a good win on the road and the first win of district, that’s a big deal," Lampasas head coach Troy Rogers said. "A lot of things we need to clean up as well. That’s what you expect when you haven’t played in 28 days."

Prior to Friday’s matchup, Lampasas hadn’t played a game since Sept. 11 after two of its dates were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Despite the layoff, Rogers’ team hardly skipped a beat.

The Badgers (4-0; 1-0) ran out to an early lead, scoring 28 unanswered points through the opening seconds of the second quarter. Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead played stellar as usual, completing 13-of-14 passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns.

Whitehead also added 63 yards, a rushing touchdown, a made field goal and a successful onside kick to his team’s winning effort before being pulled midway through the third frame.

"He’s a good leader and his decision-making is second to none," Rogers said. "He makes really good decisions. He has his whole career. It’s like having another coach on the field, one that’s very athletic."

When the Ducks, already down 35 points, lined up for a punt inside their own territory with 1:13 left before halftime, one Lampasas fan joked "We’ve still got time for two more scores!"

What seemed like a hyperbole initially seemed like it might take shape as Whitehead delivered a 41-yard pass into the arms of streaking receiver Lane Haviland, who trotted up the sideline for another touchdown on the opening play of the next drive.

Lampasas’ offensive numbers jump off the stat sheet, but the defense and special teams sealed a complete effort for the Badgers, recovering two fumbles while also blocking a field goal and a punt.

"Our defense is really talented," Whitehead said. "I don’t think they get enough credit, but super thankful for those guys, proud of them. They do that every week."

The Badgers have now won 15 of their last 16 outings dating back to last season. Burnet will be the next challenger to run the gauntlet in a game next Friday that Lampasas will again travel for.

And although the victories have been lopsided — Lampasas hasn’t yet won a game by less than four touchdowns — Rogers doesn’t fear his group growing complacent, not in the slightest.

"We missed out on two ballgames this year because of COVID issues," Rogers said. "We’re not guaranteed anything so every time we step on the field, we’re playing like it's our last game. That’s our mentality."