Saturday

Oct 10, 2020 at 1:17 AM


Class 6A


Non-District


Lubbock-Cooper 20, Frenship 14


Midland Lee 26, Belton 7


Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 18


College Station A&M Consolidated 40, San Angelo Central 35


Class 5A Division I


Non-District


Plainview 47, Lubbock High 37


Amarillo 24, Randall 21


Class 4A Division I


Non-District


Canyon 45, Andrews 14


Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 13


Class 4A Division II


District 1-4A Division II


Monahans 46, Snyder 7


Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30


Pecos, open


District 2-4A Division II


Estacado 49, Seminole 42


Levelland 27, Borger 14


Non-District


Perryton 14, Alpine 0


Class 3A Division I


District 1-3A Division I


Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8


Denver City 28, Slaton 14


Brownfield 13, Kermit 12


District 2-3A Division I


Bushland 63, Muleshoe 0


Littlefield 22, Amarillo River Road 9


Dalhart, open


Class 3A Division II


District 3-3A Division II


Canadian 81, Amarillo Highland Park 7


Childress 52, Dimmitt 14


Friona 49, Tulia 16


Spearman, open


District 4-3A Division II


Roosevelt 28, Stanton 18


Idalou 68, Coahoma 22


Abernathy 38, Reagan County 16


Class 2A Division I


District 1-2A Division I


Farwell 48, Boys Ranch 15


Stinnett West Texas 44, Sanford-Fritch 20


Panhandle def. Olton, forfeit


District 2-2A Division I


Floydada 11, Tahoka 8


Post 51, Sundown 6


New Deal 45, Hale Center 0


Class 2A Division II


District 1-2A Division II


Plains 56, Iraan 24


Wink 37, Seagraves 14


McCamey, open


District 2-2A Division II


Bovina 25, Sudan 21


Ropes 22, New Home 20


Smyer, open


District 5-2A Division II


Lockney 38, Crosbyton 8


Hamlin 42, Ralls 22


Class 1A Division I


District 2-1A Division I


Kress 70, Lorenzo 12


Petersburg 56, Nazareth 32


Springlake-Earth, open


District 3-1A Division I


Crowell 90, Spur 40


Knox City 52, Paducah 6


Vernon Northside, open


District 4-1A Division I


Wellman-Union 64, Meadow 52


O’Donnell 56, Whiteface 8


Non-District


Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31


Class 1A Division II


Non-District


Patton Springs 46, Silverton 20


Dawson 43, Axtell 14


Hart, open


District 3-1A Division II


Anton 67, Whitharral 22


Amherst 66, Lazbuddie 52


Cotton Center, open


District 4-1A Division II


Klondike def. Wilson, forfeit


Sands 56, Loop 8


District 7-1A Division II


Jayton at Southland, canceled


Motley County 46, Guthrie 0


Dawson, open


TAPPS


McKinney Christian 37, Trinity Christian 20


Kingdom Prep 79, Midland Trinity 38


All Saints Episcopal at Wichita Falls Notre Dame, canceled


TAIAO


Division I


Lubbock Home School, open


SATURDAY’S GAME


Lubbock Christian High at Fort Worth Calvary, 11 a.m.


THURSDAY’S RESULTS


Class 5A


Non-District


Monterey 56, Midland 28


Dumas 40, Amarillo Caprock 14


Pampa 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 13


Coronado 49, Odessa 0


OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES


Abilene Wylie 28, Abilene Cooper 10


Wichita Falls Rider 49, Wichita Falls Hirschi 10


Clyde 38, Breckenridge 21


Wall 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0


Tuscola Jim Ned 46, Early 14


Crane 91, Odessa Compass 0


Ballinger at Brady, canceled


Ballinger 46, Sunray 12


Bangs 62, Grape Creek 0


Sonora 28, Ingram Moore 13


Anson 41, Stamford 34


Forsan 43, Colorado 6


Hawley 48, Haskell 22


Cisco 28, Winters 14


Coleman 35, De Leon 0


San Saba 64, Goldthwaite 6


Vega 49, Gruver 6


Sunray def. Booker, forfeit


Wellington 44, Shamrock 6


Clarendon 14, Memphis 6


White Deer 68, Claude 6


Valley 48, McLean 0


Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18


Grady 58, Imperial Buena Vista 22


Marfa vs. Garden City, ppd. to Oct. 16


Hermleigh 71, Aspermont 42


Ira 24, Roby 14


Rotan 48, Sanderson 36


Sterling City 62, Bronte 0


Westbrook 48, Roscoe Highland 16


Follett 70, Lefors 20


Hedley 58, Darrouzett 8


STATEWIDE SCORES


Abbott 47, Penelope 0


Alpha Omega 50, Grace Christian 0


Alvord 27, Tom Bean 8


Angleton 22, Rosenberg Lamar 20


Archer City 42, Electra 0


Argyle 45, Anna 7


Arlington 49, Keller Fossil Ridge 27


Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3


Arlington Grace Prep 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0


Arlington Martin 43, Temple 25


Aubrey 36, Celina 27


Austin LBJ 21, Fischer Canyon Lake 14


Austin Northeast 72, Austin Navarro 7


Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Brentwood 0


Austin Westlake 58, Del Valle 0


Azle 44, Richardson 12


Baird 66, Santa Anna 16


Barksdale Nueces Canyon 65, McDade 20


Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Pflugerville Connally 13


Bay City 28, Freeport Brazosport 27


Baytown Lee 30, Friendswood 23


Beckville 31, Gladewater Union Grove 8


Bells 53, Blue Ridge 34


Bellville 62, Wharton 7


Birdville 21, Crowley 14


Blanket 60, Rising Star 14


Blooming Grove 32, Scurry-Rosser 17


Boerne 45, Pleasanton 20


Bosqueville 49, Itasca 0


Bowie 44, Peaster 42


Boyd 14, Ponder 0


Brenham 35, Leander Glenn 14


Brock 50, Whitesboro 7


Brownsville St. Joseph 49, Boerne Geneva 27


Bryan Rudder 48, Nacogdoches 21


Buda Hays 42, Austin Akins 7


Bullard 41, Canton 24


Bullard Brook Hill 21, Flower Mound Coram Deo 9


Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6


CC Calallen 52, CC Tuloso-Midway 13


CC Flour Bluff 49, CC King 28


CC John Paul 35, SA St. Anthony's 9


CC Miller 73, Alice 42


CC Ray 24, CC Moody 20


Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38


Callisburg 64, Nocona 0


Calvert 30, Bryan Allen Academy 7


Cameron Yoe 37, Little River Academy 19


Carthage 56, Center 14


Cedar Hill Trinity 29, Gadsden County, Fla. 17


Cedar Park 56, Georgetown 24


Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24


Cherokee 47, Mullin 0


China Spring 58, Gatesville 27


Christoval 32, Rocksprings 20


Cibolo Steele 24, SA East Central 6


Clarksville 46, Simms Bowie 23


Clear Brook 24, Houston Clear Lake 0


Cleburne 48, Weatherford 31


Clifton 41, Florence 3


Clint 49, Fabens 7


Collinsville 61, Tioga 0


Columbus 42, Hitchcock 15


Comanche 38, Dublin 6


Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7


Conroe 37, Humble Summer Creek 21


Conroe Covenant 58, Katy Faith West 0


Converse Judson 37, New Braunfels 14


Copperas Cove 41, Granbury 22


Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 61, Victoria East 7


Covington 45, Avalon 41


Crandall 46, Joshua 30


Crawford 51, Hamilton 6


Crockett 46, Palestine Westwood 36


Crosby 55, Montgomery 52


Cross Plains 27, Santo 14


Crystal City 22, Bandera 19


Cuero 38, La Grange 27


Cumby 36, Quinlan Boles 18


Cypress Creek 69, Houston Northbrook 7


Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Lakes 0


Cypress Ridge 45, Houston Spring Woods 7


Daingerfield 57, Pattonville Prairiland 0


Dallas Academy 73, Decatur Victory Christian 26


Dallas Covenant 34, Waco Reicher 24


Dallas Highland Park 42, Coppell 36


Dallas Jesuit 23, Plano East 17


Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0


Dallas Molina 29, Dallas White 26


Dallas Parish Episcopal 34, Midland Christian 32


Dallas Shelton 36, Tyler Gorman 34


Dallas South Oak Cliff 53, Dallas Spruce 9


De Kalb 35, Redwater 0


Decatur 40, Gainesville 21


Detroit 32, Maud 26


Devine 63, Carrizo Springs 21


Diboll def. Elkhart, forfeit


Dripping Springs 76, Lockhart 41


El Paso Andress 21, EP Chapin 19


EP Austin 46, Clint Horizon 32


EP Del Valle 26, EP Burges 20


EP Jefferson 28, EP Hanks 22, OT


EP Montwood 49, EP Franklin 35


EP Parkland 56, EP Bowie 20


EP Riverside 55, San Elizario 6


EP Ysleta 34, Clint Mountain View 7


Eastland 50, Millsap 23


Eden 45, Veribest 0


Edna 49, Aransas Pass 7


El Campo 35, Stafford 13


Eldorado 35, Miles 6


Emory Rains 55, Howe 10


Ennis 38, Waxahachie 0


Evant 72, Gordon 52


Everman 20, Haltom 8


FW Arlington Heights 45, FW Trimble Tech 0


FW Chisholm Trail 22, West Mesquite 15


FW Nolan 42, Plano Prestonwood 28


FW Southwest Christian 33, Grapevine Faith 7


Falls City 47, Louise 0


Fort Bend Christian 55, The Woodlands Christian 28


Fort Bend Clements 54, Pasadena 7


Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18


Fort Worth THESA 62, Melissa CHANT 16


Franklin 52, Rogers 35


Fredericksburg Heritage 51, Cedar Park Summit 48


Frisco 39, Lake Dallas 3


Frisco Lebanon Trail 34, Frisco Memorial 33


Fulshear 28, Pasadena Rayburn 0


Ganado 28, Schulenburg 21


Georgetown East View 42, Elgin 35


Geronimo Navarro 94, Austin Eastside Memorial 0


Giddings 47, Gonzales 31


Gilmer 59, Longview Spring Hill 13


Gilmer Union Hill 92, FW Covenant Classical 46


Gladewater 42, Atlanta 27


Glen Rose 63, Godley 28


Goose Creek 34, Galveston Ball 7


Graham 63, Bridgeport 7


Grand Oaks 56, Kingwood Park 21


Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16


Grandview 91, Dallas A+ Academy 0


Granger 43, Milano 13


Grapeland 54, Groveton 36


Grapevine 25, Justin Northwest 18


Grayson Christian 59, Sherman Texoma 46


Gregory-Portland 50, CC Carroll 20


Groveton Centerville 34, Alto 24


Gunter 29, Leonard 8


Gustine 78, Three Way 74


Harker Heights 20, Boerne-Champion 14


Harleton 42, New Diana 0


Hawkins 17, Big Sandy 0


Hearne 56, Bruceville-Eddy 7


Hidalgo 32, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0


Hillsboro 65, Venus 7


Holland 24, Moody 20


Holliday 8, Valley View 6


Hondo 52, Pearsall 0


Houston Austin 44, Houston Waltrip 10


Houston King 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21


Houston Lutheran North 40, Houston Westbury Christian 16


Houston Second Baptist 35, Houston St. John's 7


Houston St. Pius X 49, Katy Pope John 0


Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 14


Houston The Village 55, Carrollton Prince of Peace 21


Houston Yates 44, Houston Scarborough 0


Huntington 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26


Iola 49, Bartlett 18


Iowa Park 42, Mineral Wells 14


Irving Nimitz 37, Carrollton Creekview 3


Italy 40, Kerens 6


Jacksboro 30, Merkel 13


Jarrell 30, Robinson 27


Jefferson 41, Gladewater Sabine 34


John Cooper 16, Houston Christian 3


Jourdanton 51, SA Cole 0


Junction 73, Menard 6


Katy 59, Katy Seven Lakes 3


Katy Tompkins 55, Katy Cinco Ranch 0


Kaufman 34, Terrell 8


Keller 48, North Mesquite 14


Kenedy 44, Bloomington 0


Kennedale 10, Longview Pine Tree 10


Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, St Augustine 12


Kilgore 35, Mabank 7


Killeen Shoemaker 56, Kerrville Tivy 35


Kyle Lehman 26, SA Southwest 20


La Feria 41, Zapata 13


La Marque 35, Sweeny 29


La Vernia 49, Uvalde 22


Ladonia Fannindel 66, Greenville Christian, Miss. 36


Lago Vista 48, Luling 16


Lake Travis 58, San Marcos 3


Lampasas 59, Taylor 0


Lewisville 51, Arlington Lamar 41


Lexington 42, Riesel 7


Lindale 34, Henderson 7


Little Elm 23, Plano West 9


Llano 49, Comfort 17


Lometa 53, Paint Rock 0


Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14


Lovelady 56, Colmesneil 0


Lucas Lovejoy 62, Princeton 6


Lyford 51, Skidmore-Tynan 9


Lytle 21, Universal City Randolph 20, OT


Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0


Magnolia 27, College Station 17


Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20


Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0


Manor 34, Leander 28


Mansfield 27, Mansfield Summit 20


Mansfield Timberview 18, Flower Mound 13


Marion 41, Cotulla 34


Marlin 28, Cayuga 0


Marshall 48, McKinney North 22


Mason 67, Harper 0


May 49, Gorman 0


McGregor 58, Troy 57


Medina 52, Prairie Lea 6


Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit


Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42


Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit


Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 24


Milford 46, Bynum 19


Mount Vernon 23, Mineola 20


Muenster 62, Era 0


N. Richland Hills Richland 45, Keller Timber Creek 34


Natalia 43, Nixon-Smiley 21


Navasota 23, Smithville 20


Needville 24, West Columbia Charter 21, OT


New Caney 21, New Caney Porter 19


New London West Rusk 42, Arp 6


Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16


North Forney 49, FW Brewer 37


OKC Patriots, Okla. 35, Cedar Hill DASCHE 22


Odem 47, Falfurrias 6


Omaha Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28


Orange Grove 50, Goliad 26


Ozona 36, Center Point 0


Palestine 56, Chapel Hill 28


Palmer 30, Edgewood 6


Pantego Christian 47, Dallas First Baptist 6


Paris 50, Carrollton Ranchview 0


Pasadena Dobie 61, Fort Bend Bush 12


Pasadena Memorial 35, Dayton 14


Pearland 17, Houston Strake Jesuit 7


Pearland Dawson 52, Alief Hastings 0


Petrolia 31, Chico 6


Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Pflugerville Weiss 21


Pilot Point 44, Paradise 21


Plano Coram Deo 52, Red Oak Ovilla 30


Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Beeville Jones 35


Poth 49, George West 10


Price Carlisle 52, Frankston 42


Queen City def. Ore City, forfeit


Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7


Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33


Refugio 51, Three Rivers 7


Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Plano 24


Richland Springs 47, Rochelle 0


Rio Vista 41, Valley Mills 33


Robstown 18, CC West Oso 10


Rockdale 55, Caldwell 26


Round Rock Cedar Ridge 20, Round Rock 18


Round Rock Christian 46, Concordia 25


Rule 46, Moran 0


Runge 52, Woodsboro 24


SA Alamo Heights 27, Moe & Gene Johnson 20


SA Antonian 49, SA Christian 10


SA Holy Cross 21, Shiner St. Paul 14


SA Johnson 42, San Antonio Lee 7


SA Brandeis 35, SA MacArthur 7


SA Marshall 36, SA O'Connor 33


SA Taft 28, San Antonio Harlan 7


SA Southside 33, Somerset 0


SA St. Gerard 51, SA Castle Hills 42


SA Wagner 27, Smithson Valley 24, OT


Saint Jo 84, Bryson 35


Salado 20, Waco Connally 15


San Marcos Baptist Academy 69, Austin Hill Country 32


Santa Gertrudis Academy 28, Banquete 25


Schertz John Paul II 54, Austin Achieve 12


Seagoville 37, Dallas Adamson 0


Sealy 43, Brookshire Royal 8


Sherman 62, Saginaw 0


Shiner 57, Weimar 14


Sidney 69, Valera Panther Creek 0


Sinton 54, Rockport-Fulton 35


South Grand Prairie 27, Hewitt Midway 24


Spring 55, Spring Dekaney 17


Spring Branch Living Rock 48, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0


Springtown 44, Lake Worth 14


Strawn 70, Bluff Dale 6


Tatum 56, New Boston 32


Temple Central Texas 28, Bryan Brazos Christian 24


Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 22, Paris North Lamar 0


Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Pittsburg 9


Texarkana Texas 49, Forney 10


The Colony 31, Denton 7


Thorndale 12, Rosebud-Lott 7


Throckmorton 48, Lueders-Avoca 32


Timpson 34, Garrison 6


Tomball Homeschool 20, Tomball Rosehill 16


Tomball Memorial 69, Deer Park 35


Tornillo 28, Anthony 26


Trenton 45, Tioga 6


Trophy Club Nelson 37, Irving MacArthur 6


Troup 24, Winona 15


Tyler Kings Academy 52, Irving Faustina Academy 48


Van Alstyne 43, Krum 13


Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Mathis 0


WF City View 55, Henrietta 28


Waco La Vega 42, Stephenville 24


Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0


Waller 50, Cleveland 6


Walnut Springs 50, Cranfills Gap 18


Waskom 49, Hughes Springs 8


Water Valley 62, Irion County 16


Waxahachie Life 20, Alvarado 14


Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14


Whitewright 36, Lone Oak 7


Wilmer-Hutchins def. Dallas Roosevelt, forfeit


Wimberley 88, Manor New Tech 0


Winnsboro 57, Bonham 16


Wortham 60, Frost 35


Yoakum 23, Boling 3


Yorktown 51, Pettus 7