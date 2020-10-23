Beware of prussic acid/nitrate problems

Brownwood Bulletin

When our next Row Crops Newsletter is published in early November, a large portion of Texas will have seen heavy frost and a freeze on some sorghums. So, this is good time to update Texas on prussic acid (a plant form of cyanide) and nitrates in sorghums. These include sorghum/sudans (haygrazers), forage sorghums, and also grain sorghum where cattle will graze after harvest or on drought-failed grain sorghum (Fig. 1). Sorghum after grain harvest and failed sorghum may still be green and growing. Thus, prussic acid and nitrate concerns remain valid.

After many years in the I still learn nuances on this topic. Issues with prussic acid and nitrate have their exceptions, and blanket statements sometimes find exceptions, for better or worse. I note, too, our veterinary medicine community is sometimes unclear about these chemicals in sorghums (and nitrate can be an issue in other forages as well) and their effect on animal safety.

Staff at Texas A&M’s Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab regularly deal with prussic and nitrate issues in livestock. They note it is difficult to test for prussic acid in an animal (for example, sample the rumen) after mortality and measure prussic acid. A quick autopsy after death can much more readily identify symptoms of nitrate poisoning.

Generally, concerns about prussic acid arise at the first moderate frost to light freeze in any sorghum family crop being grazed. It is best to remove the cattle for at least a week. If a sorghum is cut for forage, the time it takes the forage to dry for baling is sufficient for prussic acid to dissipate from leaves and stalk. Dissipation from a large stalk is slower, but then that stalk takes longer to dry out.

Nitrate is perhaps less considered as a potential health issue for livestock. Potential nitrate issues are not related to a frost or freeze. The problem often is more pronounced when plants are stressed and not growing well. But they are still accumulating nitrate, primarily in the base of the stalk. Nitrates do not dissipate in a forage at the end of the season as a crop matures and dries down. They do not dissipate in a forage cut for hay.

The weed most likely to accumulate nitrate is pigweed (Palmer ameranth, carelessweed). We have plenty pigweed in much of Texas, perhaps even more so now since most pigweed is now resistant to glyphosate (Roundup).

A Key Difference

As noted, prussic acid dissipates in properly cured hay whereas nitrate remains fixed. Both are a danger to grazing cattle. I commonly see problems in the understanding of prussic acid (which is mostly in the leaves, the first portion of standing forage cattle would consume), how to test it, and what test results mean.

Recommended Testing Labs & Proper Sampling/Shipping for Prussic Acid

There are labs across Texas that can test for prussic acid and nitrate. Prussic acid sample collection can be tricky. How the samples are handled can skew the results. Good results—and the best interpretation of what these results mean—I believe is found by using the services of Texas A&M’s Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab (http://tvmdl.tamu.edu/). Their full-service labs are in College Station and Amarillo. Regardless of what lab you may decide to use, I recommend you call in advance for their instructions on how to handle the sample.