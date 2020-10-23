Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

October 25 – Brown County 4-H Food Show 2:00pm at the Extension Office

25 – 4-H Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at Youth Fair Barns

27 – Fall Heifer Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks Pens

27 – Brown County 4-H Food Challenge Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

November 2 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Early 4-H Fundraiser 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Double H Mercantile

9 – Deadline to Enter Sandhills Stock Show

10 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day

14 – State/County Swine Validation 8:00am – 10:00am at the Youth Fair Barns

15 – County Horse Validation 9:00am – 12:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

16 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00m – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

16 – Deadline to Order Brown County 4-H Hoodies

18 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, Texas Elite & Houston Stock Show

18 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair

19 – District7 4-H Food Show in Abilene, Texas

21 – Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 1-3pm at the Youth Fair Barns

26 – 27 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

HEIFER VALIDATION

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

The deadline to turn in your order for validation identification numbers is Wednesday, September 15, 2020. The cost will be $15/UIN but families only must pay for the heifers they physically validate. Please make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

September 15th Turn in number of heifers you will be validating to the Extension Office

October 27th Physical Validation 9:00am – 11:00am at Bob Clarks pens

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name

FOOD CHALLENGE INFORMATION MEETING

Brown County 4-H will hold a Food Challenge information meeting on October 27, 2020, 5:00pm at the Extension Office.

The purpose of the meeting is to educate adult leaders and youth about the Food Challenge Contest. During the meeting we will discuss coaches, practices, and teams for the project.

If you have youth that would like to participate or if you are a volunteer that is interested in coaching, please attend this meeting. It would be beneficial if youth are accompanied by a parent during this meeting. For more information please contact the Extension Office.

TEXAS 4-H CENTER IS IN NEED OF ADULT CHAPERONES

The Texas 4-H Center at Lake Brownwood needs MALE chaperones for the upcoming Junior Leadership Retreat November 13th – 15th. There will not be a charge for chaperones to attend the retreat. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

WEAR YOUR SUPPORT – BROWN COUNTY 4-H HOODIES

Show your support for Brown County 4-H by purchasing a hoodie! The Brown County 4-H hoodies will be available in adult sizes and youth sizes.

We have hoodies available at the Extension Office for you to try on to make sure you get the right size. The deadline to order is Monday November 16th. PRE-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH. YOUR HOODIES WILL NOT BE ORDERED WITHOUT PAYMENT. You can order by contacting the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Swine validation will be November 9th 8:00a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

MAJOR STOCK SHOW AND YOUTH FAIR ENTRY NIGHTS

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The two nights we are having stock show sign up is November 2nd and 16th from 5p.m. - 7p.m.

If you are planning on entering Sandhills Stock Show in Odessa, you will need to attend the night of November 2nd because the deadline to enter Sandhills Stock Show is November 9th.

The deadline to enter Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is November 18th.

This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on November 18th.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKLIST

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

Enroll in 4-H

Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is November 18th)

If you are showing horses, you and your horse must attend a mandatory practice on November 15th at the Youth Fair Barns Show Arena. You will also need to have the proof of ownership papers or bill of sale, registration papers or 4-H certification form. All horses must have negative EIA test documentation.

RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP CLINIC

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic on November 21st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10.00 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

SAVE THE DATE FOR THE BROWN COUNTY 4-H PROJECT SHOW

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Details for the show will be posted at a later date. Mark your calendars and we look forward to seeing you on December 5th.

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

November 9th – Virtual Training at 6:30pm

Via Microsoft TEAMS

November 23rd – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

If you plan to attend a training, please register through the following form:

https://d74-h.tamu.edu/scholarship-training/. For more information contact the Extension Office.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAYS

Workdays announced!

Youth are still required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

October 24th 8-12pm Youth Fair Barns

November 21st 8-12pm Youth Fair Barns

January 9th 1-4pm Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

Another opportunity will be available after the fair.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2021 CALF SCRAMBLES

MAJOR LIVESTOCK SHOW CALF SCRAMBLE INFORMATION

Rodeo Austin - March 20, 2021

Purchase certificate value of $1,000 - $6,000

Certificates used to purchase the following: Market Steer, Market Lamb, Market Goat, Market Barrow, Breeding Beef Heifer

Participant must have reached their 12th but not their 18th birthday on August 31st, year prior to show and must not be enrolled beyond their junior year in High School.

Entries are limited to 168 participants Online entries begin OCTOBER 1ST and participants are accepted on first-come, first-serve basis. Entry fee is $30

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – March 2 – March 21, 2021

Purchase certificate value of $1750

Certificates used to purchase a breeding beef heifer or market steer

Must show the animal in the 2022 Houston Livestock Show

Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. After all the positions have been filled, the remaining applications will be kept on file and used on an as needed basis.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – February 5 – 6 - February 12, 2021

Limited to first 80 entries

Participants must have reached their 13th, but not 19th birthday on or by February 1, 2021

20 students compete in 4 separate scrambles

A purchase certificate will be issued to each of the top 10 contestants catching a calf in one of the four go-arounds.

FINALS: Top 16 Contestants come back! (Top 4 in each go-round)

Top 8 in Finals receive scholarships

Places 9-16 receive additional $250 purchase certificate.

San Antonio Stock Show – February 11th – 28th, 2021

Participants must have reached their 12th, but not their 18th birthday on January 1st and not be enrolled beyond their junior year in high school.

Entry deadline for calf scramble is NOVEMBER 15, 2020.

If you are planning on participating in any of the other calf scrambles, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.