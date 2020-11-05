Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

November 9 – Deadline to Enter Sandhills Stock Show

10 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day

12 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD

14 – State/County Swine Validation 8:00am – 12:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

15 – County Horse Validation 2:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

16 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00m – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

16 – Deadline to Order Brown County 4-H Hoodies

18 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Rodeo Austin, & Texas Elite

18 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair

19 – District7 4-H Food Show in Abilene, Texas

21 – Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 1-3pm at the Youth Fair Barns

22 – Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

26 – 27 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Swine validation will be November 14th 8:00a.m – 12:00p.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

MAJOR STOCK SHOW AND YOUTH FAIR ENTRY NIGHTS

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The next night we are having stock show sign up is November 16th from 5p.m. - 7p.m.

· Deadline to enter Sandhills Stock Show is November 9th.

· The deadline to enter San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is November 18th.

· Houston Livestock Show will release entry forms on November 15th. You will have the opportunity to enter Houston on the entry night of November 16th.

o The deadline to enter Houston will be December 8th.

· This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on November 18th.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKLIST

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

· Enroll in 4-H

· Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

· Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

· Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is November 18th)

** If you are showing horses, you and your horse must attend a mandatory practice on November 15th 2:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns Show Arena. You will also need to have the proof of ownership papers or bill of sale, registration papers or 4-H certification form. All horses must have negative EIA test documentation.

TEXAS 4-H CENTER IS IN NEED OF ADULT CHAPERONES

The Texas 4-H Center at Lake Brownwood needs MALE chaperones for the upcoming Junior Leadership Retreat November 13th – 15th. There will not be a charge for chaperones to attend the retreat. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

WEAR YOUR SUPPORT – BROWN COUNTY 4-H HOODIES

Show your support for Brown County 4-H by purchasing a hoodie! The Brown County 4-H hoodies will be available in adult sizes and youth sizes. Sizes and cost are listed below:

Adult Sizes - $30.00

· Adult XSmall

· Adult Small

· Adult Medium

· Adult Large

· Adult XLarge

· Adult XXLarge

· Adult XXXLarge

PEASE NOTE ADULT SIZES RUN BIG!

Youth Sizes - $25.00

· Youth Small

· Youth Medium

· Youth Large

We have hoodies available at the Extension Office for you to try on to make sure you get the right size. The deadline to order is Monday November 16th. PRE-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH. YOUR HOODIES WILL NOT BE ORDERED WITHOUT PAYMENT. You can order by contacting the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS! A TEXAS BRIGADES EXPERIENCE

The Texas Brigades is hosting a “Explore the Outdoors” on November 14th 8:30am – 3:30pm at Wood Ranch in Rising Star, Texas.

This will be a one-day exploration of some of Texas’ most popular fish and game’s species: bass, white-tailed deer, and bobwhite quail! Hands-on session rotations will immerse participants into the outdoors, focusing on scientific sampling methods, wildlife management principles and techniques, anatomy, and more! Wildlife games and leadership activities will be incorporated throughout the day by professional educators and natural resource managers in the area. Put your outdoor boots on and join us for an exciting day outdoors! Ages 9-17 are eligible to participate, for those 12 and under, ask that a parent or older sibling attend the event as well.

Lunch and materials will be provided. Space is limited to 40 youth, so sign up today!

RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP CLINIC

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic on November 21st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10.00 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

BROWN COUNTY 4-H PROJECT SHOW, DECEMBER 5TH.

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5.00 per head and $5.00 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7:00a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9:00a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10:00a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

· November 9th – Virtual Training at 6:30pm

o Via Microsoft TEAMS

· November 23rd – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

If you plan to attend a training, please register through the following form: https://d74-h.tamu.edu/scholarship-training/. For more information contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates: November 2020

· Release of 2021 Application

· Applicant can start completing FAFSA and receive report

December 2020

· December 15th first draft due for review to County Office

February 15, 2021

· Final draft due

April 2021

· Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021

· We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, please contact Nick Gonzales.