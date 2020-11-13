Brown County 4-H News and Updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

November 14 – State/County Swine Validation 8:00am – 12:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

15 – County Horse Validation 2:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

16 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00m – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

16 – Deadline to Order Brown County 4-H Hoodies

18 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Rodeo Austin, & Texas Elite

18 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair

19 – District 7 4-H Food Show in Abilene, Texas

19 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD

21 – Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 1-3pm at the Youth Fair Barns

22 – Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

26 – 27 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

MAJOR STOCK SHOW AND YOUTH FAIR ENTRY NIGHTS

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The next night we are having stock show sign up is November 16th from 5p.m. - 7p.m.

The deadline to enter San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is November 18th.

Houston Livestock Show will release entry forms on November 15th. You will have the opportunity to enter Houston on the entry night of November 16th.

The deadline to enter Houston will be December 8th.

This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on November 18th.

BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR CHECKLIST

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

Enroll in 4-H

Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is November 18th)

** If you are showing horses, you and your horse must attend a mandatory practice on November 15th 2:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns Show Arena. You will also need to have the proof of ownership papers or bill of sale, registration papers or 4-H certification form. All horses must have negative EIA test documentation.

WEAR YOUR SUPPORT – BROWN COUNTY 4-H HOODIES

Show your support for Brown County 4-H by purchasing a hoodie! The Brown County 4-H hoodies will be available in adult sizes and youth sizes.

RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP CLINIC

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic on November 21st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10.00 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

Brown County 4-H Project Show, December 5th.

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5.00 per head and $5.00 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7:00a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9:00a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10:00a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

· November 23rd – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

If you plan to attend a training, please register through the following form:

https://d74-h.tamu.edu/scholarship-training/. For more information contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates:

November 2020

Release of 2021 Application

Applicant can start completing FAFSA and receive report

December 2020

December 15th first draft due for review to County Office

February 15, 2021

Final draft due

April 2021

Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021

We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, please contact Nick Gonzales.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAYS

Workdays announced!

Youth are still required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

November 21st 8-12pm Youth Fair Barns

January 9th 1-4pm Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

Another opportunity will be available after the fair.