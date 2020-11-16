Letter: Brownwood contributed to success of Goldthwaite flag football

Dear Editor:

The Goldthwaite flag football teams have just completed the 2020 season, with games played in Brownwood. It was a most successful event, not just in W-L column.

We would like to commend the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Parks and Recreation Department and crew, with their leader Jerry Don Gleaton, for providing this avenue for the youngsters. We would also like to thank the Brownwood ISD for the fields of play near the High School.

Just one more obvious point . . . our folks had to travel to Brownwood, and that means eating out and maybe doing some shopping. We are glad that you folks use some of our sales taxes paid for parks and recreation. It has not gone unnoticed. Thanks to all involved.

Georgie and Frank Bridges

Debra and Steven Bridges

Goldthwaite, Texas