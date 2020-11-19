Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

November 22 – Sheep Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

25 – Extension Office Hours 8:30am – 12:00pm

26 – 27 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

December 3 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD

5 – Brown County 4-H Project Show at the Youth Fair Barns

8 – Deadline to Enter Houston Stock Show

15 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Home Economics Building

24-25 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

Brown County 4-H Project Show, December 5th.

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5.00 per head and $5.00 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7:00a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9:00a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10:00a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

· November 23rd – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

If you plan to attend a training, please register through the following form:

https://d74-h.tamu.edu/scholarship-training/. For more information contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates:

November 2020

Release of 2021 Application

Applicant can start completing FAFSA and receive report

December 2020

December 15th first draft due for review to County Office

February 15, 2021

Final draft due

April 2021

Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021

We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, please contact Nick Gonzales.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAYS

Workdays announced!

Youth are still required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

November 21st 8-12pm Youth Fair Barns

January 9th 1-4pm Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

Another opportunity will be available after the fair.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.