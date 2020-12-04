Brown County 4-H news and update

Brownwood Bulletin

December 8 – Deadline to Enter Houston and Austin Stock Show

15 – Rabbit Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Home Economics Building

19 – Brown County 4-H Project Show

24-25 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

HOUSTON AND AUSTIN STOCK SHOW DEADLINE

If you state validated a livestock project and plan to enter Houston and/or Austin Stock Show you have until December 8th to turn in your entry at the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

Brown County 4-H Project Show, postponed.

The Brown County 4-H Project Show has been POSTPONED to Saturday, December 19 at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Entry fee for the show will be $5.00 per head and $5.00 per head for jackpot showmanship (showmanship will be broken up into juniors & seniors). You must be enrolled in 4-H to participate in the show (clover kids can participate). If you use a pen it is your responsibility to clean it out before you leave. The schedule is below. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension office.

Schedule

7:00a.m. ----------Barns open

7:30a.m. ----------Purchase Weight Cards

8:30a.m. ----------All weight cards for sheep, goats, swine, & rabbits must be turned in

9:00a.m. ----------Begin Show (order: sheep, goats, swine, cattle) (rabbit show will start at 9:00a.m. in sheep and goat barn)

10:00a.m. ---------All steer & heifer entry cards must be turned in

*FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES

*IF POSSIBLE, WE ARE ASKING THAT YOU SHOW OUT OF YOUR TRAILER

FINAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN A BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAY

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

January 9th 1-4pm - Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

There will be two more workdays scheduled after the show.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

NEED HELP CLIPPING YOUR SHOW ANIMAL??

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. We will begin clipping animals January 10th & 11th. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. ALSO, IF YOU CURRENTLY HAVE EQUIPMENT CHECKED OUT IT NEEDS TO BE RETURNED BY MONDAY DECEMBER 21st. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates:

November 2020

Release of 2021 Application

Applicant can start completing FAFSA and receive report

December 2020

December 15th first draft due for review to County Office

February 15, 2021

Final draft due

April 2021

Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021

We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!