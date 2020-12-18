Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

December 24-25 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

January 1 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Day

10 – 16 – 2021 Brown County Youth Fair

NEED HELP CLIPPING YOUR SHOW ANIMAL??

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. We will begin clipping animals January 10th & 11th. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. ALSO, IF YOU CURRENTLY HAVE EQUIPMENT CHECKED OUT IT NEEDS TO BE RETURNED BY MONDAY DECEMBER 21st. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

FINAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN A BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAY

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

January 9th 1-4pm - Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

There will be two more workdays scheduled after the show.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

CONSUMER DECISION MAKING

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, we are asking that you contact the Extension Office. We are looking at doing a virtual Consumer Decision Making workshop in January for those who are interested.

TIM FULTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

If you are graduating senior and a member of Brown County 4-H you are eligible to apply for the Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship application deadline is January 7th. If you are interested in applying, please contact the Extension Office for an application.

TEXAS FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates:

November 2020

Release of 2021 Application

Applicant can start completing FAFSA and receive report

December 2020

December 15th first draft due for review to County Office

February 15, 2021

Final draft due

April 2021

Interview selection notification

May 23-25, 2021

We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, please contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!.