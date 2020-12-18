Prime rib – it’s what’s for Christmas dinner!

Brownwood Bulletin

Nothing quite says Merry Christmas in Texas like a prime rib served as the main dish of your Christmas meal! When it comes time to prepare your prime rib this holiday season, be sure to reference Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Path to the Plate’s tips and tricks to ensure that the meat is cooked thoroughly and properly.

With beef production being the largest sector of the agriculture industry in Texas, it is both fitting and appropriate that prime rib act as the centerpiece of the Christmas meal. According to Dan Hale, Ph.D. and meat specialist with Texas A&M’s Department of Animal Science, it is estimated that Texas produces approximately 60 million pounds of prime rib per year. Most commonly referred to as ribeye roast, beef rib roast or standing rib roast, prime rib is typically sold as both bone-in or boneless in stores. Despite its name, prime rib does not have to be from beef graded as USDA Prime — it is primarily from beef graded as USDA Select or USDA Choice. It should be noted that beef with higher USDA grades often produce a more desirable eating experience due to the higher amount of marbling present in the roast.

After purchasing, prime rib must be thawed and stored at a temperature below 40 °F to minimize the growth of bacteria. When cooking, it is traditionally prepared with a mixture of seasonings, then roasted under dry heat for 2-3 hours, depending on its size. When using a conventional oven to prepare your prime rib, follow these instructions:

• Preheat oven to 300 °F

• Season the outside of the roast as desired

• Cook, fat side up, to an internal temperature of 145 °F for medium doneness, which may take 20-25 minutes per pound. Use a thermometer to check the internal temperature

• Let stand 15-20 minutes before carving

When determining how many mouths your prime rib will feed this Christmas, keep in mind that a full prime rib is seven ribs, meaning that it weighs anywhere from 15 to 18 pounds. A prime rib this size can feed a family of 16 or more people, depending on the size of their appetite’s. Smaller prime rib options are available, including those that weigh five pounds which can serve up to six to eight people.

Because lean beef cuts such as prime rib are considered nutrient rich with low amounts of calories and fats, Hale says this particular cut of meat acts as an excellent source of essential nutrients such as protein, Zinc, B12, Iron, B6, Niacin, and Selenium. Nutrition facts for 3.5 ounces of broiled USDA Choice (lean only) prime rib are as follows:

• 205 Calories

• 28.9g Protein

• 9g Fat

• 3.4g Saturated Fat

• 3.6g Monounsaturated Fat

In search of other ways to spice up your holidays or family mealtime? Head over to dinnertonight.tamu.edu or beefitswhatsfordinner.com to explore the wide variety of recipes offered for prime rib!

Last Chance CEU Webinars online for pesticide applicators

A group of Last Chance CEU Webinars for Texas pesticide applicators is being offered Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 as a part of the Texas Range Webinar Series hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service unit of the Texas A&M University Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management.

“We know some people are scrambling to find CEU (continuing education units) hours due to COVID,” said Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi. Hopefully offering this last chance opportunity to complete CEUs from their own computer any time in the next two months will help to scratch off up to five of the 15 CEUs private applicators need every three years and serve as an important educational opportunity.

The webinars, Texas Department of Agriculture CEUs, and presenters will be:

Range and Pasture Application Technology – one general CEU – James Jackson, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Stephenville, who will discuss equipment needs and how to ensure the best control during herbicide applications.

Pasture Weed Management – one integrated pest management CEU – Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, who will discuss how to reduce weed and brush infestations in pastures, why it is important to take care of weed and brush issues, and how to stage yourself for success.

Range and Pasture Herbicide Update – one general CEU – Bob Lyons, AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist, Uvalde, who will discuss a few of the newest herbicide products available for brush and weed management on rangelands.

What Vine is Growing on Your Fence? – one integrated pest management CEU – Barron Rector, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Bryan-College Station, who will go through proper identifying characteristics of several common vines growing on fences and discuss control options for each.

Why Herbicide Treatments Fail – one general CEU – Clayton, who will cover common mistakes when applying herbicide that lowers the ability to control these unwanted species.

The webinars are $10 each and accessed at Texas Range Webinar Series. Contact Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu for more information.