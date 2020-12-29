Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

December 31 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Eve

January 1 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Day

9 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday

10 – 16 – 2021 Brown County Youth Fair

18 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

NEED HELP CLIPPING YOUR SHOW ANIMAL??

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. We will begin clipping animals January 10th & 11th. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. ALSO, IF YOU CURRENTLY HAVE EQUIPMENT CHECKED OUT IT NEEDS TO BE RETURNED BY MONDAY DECEMBER 21st. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

FINAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN A BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAY

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

January 9th 1-4pm - Youth Fair Barns and Home Ec Building.

There will be two more workdays scheduled after the show.

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

CONSUMER DECISION MAKING

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, we are asking that you contact the Extension Office. We are looking at doing a virtual Consumer Decision Making workshop in January for those who are interested.

TIM FULTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

If you are graduating senior and a member of Brown County 4-H you are eligible to apply for the Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship application deadline is January 7th. If you are interested in applying, please contact the Extension Office for an application.

TEXAS FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates: February 15, 2021 — Final draft due; April 2021 — Interview selection notification; May 23-25, 2021 — We hope to have face to face interviews but if we are still under strict guidelines, applicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, please contact Nick Gonzales.

2021 BROWN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

UPDATED SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Weighing/Sifting/Classification and Check-in:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Breeding Lambs – Show starts 8:00 a.m. Check in from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Released directly after Breeding Lamb Show

Breeding Goats – Show starts after Breeding Lambs. Check in from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Released directly after Breeding Goat Show

Breeding Swine – Show Starts after Breeding Goats. Registration Papers due NLT 9:00 a.m. – Released directly after Breeding Swine Show

Rabbit Check In – 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Show Starts after Breeding Swine Show. Released directly after Rabbit Show and being signed out with the Rabbit Superintendent.

Market Lambs and Goats enter barn from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Weigh in and Classification from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Judging: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Market Lamb Show – Show starts at 9:00 a.m.

Market Goat Show – Show starts at the conclusion of the Market Lamb Show.

All Lambs and Goats will be release directly after the conclusion of the Market Goat Show.

Market Swine – Swine enter barn from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Market Swine weigh in and classification will start directly after the conclusion of the Market Goat Show.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Market Swine Show – Show starts at 9:00 a.m.

All Market Swine will be released at the conclusion of the Swine Show.

Market Steers and Breeding Heifers will enter the barns from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Market Steers and Breeding Heifers weigh in and classify steers and check registration papers on heifers from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 15, 2021

Market Steer Show – Show starts at 9:00 a.m.

Breeding Heifers – Show starts directly after the Market Steer Show

All cattle will be released at the conclusion of the Heifer Show.

Horse Show – Check in at 1:00 p.m. Show starts directly after Breeding Heifer Show. Horses will release after conclusion of Horse Show.

All Champions and Reserve Market Animals

All Champion and Reserve Champion Market Animals may stay or must return for the Premium Sale on Saturday, January 16, 2021 or forfeit their Premium Sale Money.

Market Champion and Reserve Champion Steer

Market Champion and Reserve Champion Lamb

Market Champion and Reserve Champion Goat

Market Champion and Reserve Champion Swine

Market Champion and Reserve Champion Rabbit

HOME ECONOMICS DIVISION

Home Economics Building

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Acceptance of all Clothing Items (NO late items will be accepted) .... 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Appearance Judging ........ .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... ………….3:00pm

Pictures will be taken individually and as a group at this time. These may be used by judge later in day if needed.

Fashion Show Practice (Mandatory Participation) will be as soon as each contestant goes before the judge in their last garment or if there is a length of time between garments they may practice then, they must sign off on list when they practice.

Construction will be judged after appearance judging and lunch break for judges. Only judges and authorized persons allowed at this time.

Monday, January 11, 2021

Clothing Division Fashion Show (Mandatory participation) .... .......... 6:30 pm

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Receive Foods, Crafts and Canning entries .... .......... ......... .........9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

NO LATE ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED

Judging of Items……………………. ....... .......... .......... ......... ....1:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Viewing of Entries .......... .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... .........10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Items and Prizes picked up…………………………………………6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

NO ITEMS CAN BE REMOVED UNTIL ………………………..6:00 p.m.

Results posted at Youth Fair Office by 12:00 p.m.

Premium Sales includes: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Food, Clothing, Canning, and Craft Divisions (immediately after Miss Brown County Fair Association Awards).

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Awards and Premium Sale:

Miss Brown County Fair Association Presentations .... ......... .......... 3:00 p.m.

Followed by: .......... Sale of Home Economics Projects .......... Sale of Livestock Projects