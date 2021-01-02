Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside?

Brownwood Bulletin

Some of you older people might recognize above words as coming from the theme song of the "Green Acres" television show, circa 1965-'71. Two opposing lifestyles were contrasted: Lisa Douglas, played by Eva Gabor, sang in the theme song that New York was where she'd rather be. Her lawyer husband, Oliver, sang you can "keep Manhattan" and just give him that countryside as he abandoned the fast lane for a broken-down farm in fictional Hooterville.

(Questionable as to whether that could actually be called singing, but that's not important.)

I'm not going to argue which lifestyle is best: rural or urban? Big city, medium sized city, small town or really, really small town? Different folks for different strokes, don't you know.

Brown County, obviously, is certainly not Manhattan and neither is it Hooterville.

I'm not saying I'm sold, forever and amen, on small town living. I could live in a larger city — to a point. Houston? Dallas? Fort Worth? Austin? San Antonio? You can keep them all!

Among the advantages of small(er) town living: life is a little more personal, less anonymous, usually a little more friendly, less brusque and less in a hurry. You can usually talk to a human being, and the right human being, when you need to. You're more likely you are to find personalized service from someone who actually knows your name.

Take the ability to have a family service person who repairs things. I can text such a person and explain hat I, unfortunately, need to call on his overpriced services once again, and he texts back something equally insulting — but he or his peeps are usually at our house that day or the next, and I'll grudgingly admit, they do a good job.

If I have to explain that I tried to fix it myself and made it worse, he either replies "I told you not to touch anything" or "yay! More money for me!"

Once I texted this service person a photo of myself holding a lighter up to one of his overpriced invoices.

***

Moving on to Early resident Debra Mathis' story: as you may have read, Mathis called 9-1-1 Friday morning and immediately explained to the dispatcher who answered the phone that she didn't have an emergency. But she hoped she could talk to a fireman, as she was sure a fireman could help her dig her truck out from under the three large branches that buried the vehicle.

The dispatcher was in a position to help — and she did. An Early police officer was first to respond, and the officer rounded up some members of the Early Volunteer Fire Department who took care of the problem.

That scenario could have happened anywhere in Brown County, and in untold numbers of small communities around the nation. Could it have happened in a larger city? Not saying it wouldn't or couldn't happen in a larger city, but I would imagine the odds of it happening would go down in proportion to the size of the city.

Obviously there are disadvantages to smaller(er) communities, including the diminished choices and opportunities for consumers.

Some people ask "why don't 'they' bring in ..."

Who is "they," anyway?

***

Closing on a funny story. OK not ha-ha funny.

I'm not one for making New Year's resolutions, but certainly there are some things I hope for this year.

I told someone something I wish for this year, and the person replied, "that's only going to happen if the media allows it."

Ha! That's a good one. The person wasn't trying to be funny, but maybe it is kind of ha-ha funny, and very true.