Brown County 4-H news and updates

DATES TO REMEMBER

January 10 – 16 – 2021 Brown County Youth Fair

18 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

26 – Consumer Decision Making Workshop & Informational Meeting

FINAL OPPORTUNITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN A BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAY

Youth are required to work and sign in to be eligible to receive their premium check from the Brown County Youth Fair. This is your chance to give back to the fair!

January 23rd 8:00am – 12:00pm - Youth Fair Barns

January 30th 8:00am – 12:00pm – Youth Fair Barns

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

CONSUMER DECISION MAKING

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, we are hosting a workshop and informational meeting on Tuesday, January 26th. This will either be in person or virtual. Please contact us if you are interested in attending.

TEXAS FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIPS

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (39 scholarships available at $1,000 each) & (13 scholarships available at $1,500 each)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available at $1,000 each)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available at $1,000)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 5, 2021. All applicants will be notified of the results by May 3, 2021

2021 TEXAS 4-H VETERINARY SCIENCE SUMMER CAMPS

The 2020 Texas 4-H Veterinary Science summer camps dates have been released. Below is the dates and locations:

Camp 1 – June 7-9, 2021 at Texas A&M University, Kingsville

Camp 2 – June 14-16, 2021 at Texas A&M University, College Station

Camp 3 – July 12-14, 2021 at West Texas A&M University, Canyon

The goal of the camps is to learn how to perform clinical skills on large and small animals under veterinary supervision and earn 33 clinic skill hours. The cost for the camp is $400.00 (includes, room, meals, and materials). You must be a 4-H member (age 12-18 as of September 1, 2020). Each camp is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is March 5, 2021 by 5:00pm. For more information contact the Extension Office.

2020-2021 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

Due Dates: Feb. 15, final draft due; April, interview selection notification;

May 23-25, 2021, it is hoped to have face to face interviews but iapplicants should be prepared to submit a video interview.

If you would like more information on the training's or scholarship, contact Nick Gonzales.

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2020-2021 4-H year began August 15, 2020. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

• You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2020-2021 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!