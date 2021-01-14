Step Up Scale Down to Celebrate Healthy Weight Week

Brownwood Bulletin

Start the New Year with a new you and celebrate Healthy Weight Week from January 18th -24th. The week is dedicated to encourage all of us to consume nutritious foods, live more actively, and feel more postive about ourselves. Achieving a more healthy weight is vital to reducing our risk for various types of cancer and chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

As anyone that has tried to lose weight knows, the process is often not easy, likely because numerous factors affect our weight and ability to lose it. The National Institute on Aging lists genetics, age, gender, lifestyle, family habits, culture, sleep, and your place of residence and work as factors that can affect our weight. “It can become overwhelming, especially because you can’t control some factors”, says Erica Reyes, Health Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “But taking small actions, like adding a ten minute walk to your day, or a serving of fruit and vegetables can be the beginning to really positive change”, Reyes concludes.

Reyes recommends that during Healthy Weight Week, we focus on being positive and adding one or two practices to begin your journey. You could start with using a smaller plate for portion control or simply noticing your movements while being active and how that makes you feel.

The National Institute on Aging has these tips for beginning your journey to a healthier weight:

· Talk to your doctor about your weight

· Add healthy snacks during the day

· Drink water

· Focus on what you can change

· Manage stress with a well-balanced meals, plenty of sleep, and regular exercise

· Record goals and reward yourself

“Finding regular support and realzing that the process takes time are also incredibly important when starting to work toward a healthier weight”, Reyes adds.

To provide that support on our journey to a healthier weight, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has unveiled its 12- week, healthy weight program, Step Up Scale Down. Step Up Scale Down starts January 11, 2021 on the new learning website, AgrilifeLearn.tamu.edu.

The on-line course is designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity and healthy eating. Contact your local extension agent for more information about Step Up Scale Down.