The Mom Stop column: Rethinking holiday traditions during pandemic

Lydia Seabol Avant

More Content Now

Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

*****

Early in November my 5-year-old daughter was playing upstairs with her best friend from next door when everything was eerily quiet - never a good thing when children are involved.

I called my daughter’s name from downstairs, but heard no reply. I called her friend’s name, but again, silence. When I started to climb the stairs, the girls bounded out of my bedroom, with grins on their faces. I asked the girls what they were doing.

“Nuffin,” my youngest child said. But I spotted three new bracelets each of the girls were wearing, brightly colored pink, purple and blue plastic bracelets that also form into animal shapes. I recognized them instantly, primarily because I had bought them for my daughter for Christmas.

“Were you in my closet?!?” I asked. In my closet was left the evidence - an open Amazon Prime box had somehow fallen off the top shelf of my closet, but was now on the floor cracked open, its contents ripped open, including LOL dolls, the animal jeweled bracelets and a gift for my oldest daughter, a set of “fortune cookie” bracelets.

“ELIZA!” I gasped, looking at my youngest child. “THESE WERE FOR CHRISTMAS!!”

I could quickly see the fear spread across my youngest child’s face as she broke out in tears.

“Oh no!” she replied. “Now Santa is only going to give me black rocks!”

Apparently, the idea of coal is still a little confusing for a child who has never seen it before. And apparently, the sight of hidden Christmas presents is still too tempting for two 5-year-old little girls playing in a mother’s closet.

We both learned lessons that day. Eliza learned not to look in boxes in mommy’s closet, and to never, ever open toys that are hidden away. I learned that, no matter how early I shop for Christmas, even during Amazon Prime day months ahead, I should wrap the presents immediately, and hide them in a better spot - say, the attic, where the kids don’t go.

Here it is, December, and I’ve yet to wrap a present or even buy Christmas wrapping paper. I’ve bought some presents ahead of time, but not nearly what I normally do. And while, in years past, going to Walmart or Target late at night on Thanksgiving was a tradition to shop the Black Friday sales, in recent years, I’ve primarily shopped online. And this year, I’ll almost solely shop online or order online to pick up in the store because of COVID.

I will still try to support local businesses, and some of my gifts will be handmade, because I love making things with my hands or giving gifts that have a little extra meaning. But like everything else in life this year, the pandemic has changed how we operate, Christmas gift shopping not excluded.

The good news is, stores are having more sales online, and sale prices started earlier and are lasting longer than just during the traditional Black Friday sales. But, according to CNBC, Americans are expected to spend record dollars through online shopping this year, so things could sell out quickly or in-demand items could be sold out more quickly. Shipping could also be delayed because more people ordering online than ever before.

And so, I’m hoping to get shopping done sooner rather than later. Just now, I know not to hide the presents in my closet.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.