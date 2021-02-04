Home, grown: Get your ‘Fixer Upper’ fix and more in Waco, Texas

CR Rae

More Content Now USA TODAY NETWORK

Residents of Waco, Texas, probably never imagined that the two abandoned cotton silos sitting in the middle of town would become a place that visitors would flock to by the thousands each week.

The rust-spotted silos have become a mecca for fans of the popular “Fixer Upper” HGTV show with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Until 1958, the silos were part of the Brazos Valley Cotton Oil Mill.

The Gaineses repurposed the area into the popular Magnolia Market at the Silos. After outgrowing other retail space they purchased the cotton mill to expand their dream and brand of home décor.

The Silos offer a store loaded with Joanna’s merchandise for decorating our homes. On my visit I found a person could spend a lot of time just roaming around looking at the decorating ideas. There were Magnolia T-shirts and mugs in addition to the home goods.

One of the most popular places usually has a line outside its door to get in, even before social distancing mandates — Silos Baking Co. Oh, the cupcakes. I had the lemon lavender. Other wonderful flavors have names synonymous with construction such as “shiplap” and “nuts and bolts.” Betcha can’t eat just one. Coffee and other beverages are available. Baking has been a passion of Joanna’s and it certainly shows in the bakery’s scrumptious chocolate cake, cookies, pies and much more.

Everyone can find something at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Visitors can get their shopping fix on, play games, sit in the garden to enjoy a quick bite, and spend time in the Food Truck Park.

The garden is beautiful and filled with seasonal produce and flowers. This is where travelers will find Magnolia Seed & Supply. The shop sells kits for kids to do some flower growing, gardening tools, and unique and interesting items to plant.

Food trucks offering BBQ, Luna Juice and gourmet popcorn line the park area.

Just a short distance away is Magnolia Table. The popular restaurant serves breakfast and lunch using homegrown and fresh ingredients — good old-fashioned cooking with a twist. Whether you are a French toast with strawberry butter and homemade tater tots or a farm eggs Benedict person, your taste buds will be delighted. Lunch includes choices like avocado toast, a delicious chicken salad sandwich and the Gaines Brothers Burger, topped with melted Havarti, arugula, heirloom tomato, bacon onion jam or jalapeno drip jam.

It is best to make a reservation. They can be made three weeks in advance and not within 24 hours of next available reservation date. Walkups are welcome every day and wait times can be long. To make a reservation, view the menu and for more information visit magnolia.com.

Throughout 2020 expansion of the Silos continued, adding more stores, and a historic 1894 church that had been boarded up for many years and has found new life at Magnolia. Also on the grounds is the original Katy Park, once home to minor league baseball team the Waco Pirates. This field has seen greats like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Now it is a place for families and friends to play, concession stand and all.

To see what all this Texas town has to offer I suggest taking a tour with Waco Tours. I did the classic tour. Being with these unique tour guides was like being shown the city by friends. They made it interesting, fun and somehow could remember our names. They also treated us to coffee or ice cream.

During the two-and-a-half-hour tour the guides tell the story of Waco, its struggles and how it became the city it is today. You will visit the well-known Harp Design from HGTV and drive by some of the familiar houses Chip and Joanna refurbished. I found the tour to be helpful in learning what to explore and do while I was in Waco.

This city on the Brazos River has a lot to offer Texas travelers, from its Texas Ranger roots to its modern design empire. For information on places to stay and COVID-19 safety information visit wacoheartoftexas.com.