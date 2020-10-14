Chick-fil-A to open Nov. 5 in Brownwood

Chick-fil-A will open its new restaurant in Brownwood on Nov. 5 to drive-thru, mobile and curbside, the company announced Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The Chick-fil-A at Heartland Mall will close Oct. 17

The Brownwood restaurant, at 500 E. Commerce, is on a 1.4-acre site that will provide a 5,000-square-foot restaurant with an indoor playscape, outdoor eating area, more than 50 parking spots and a double lane drive-thru for more than 30 cars.

Brownwood native Bridget Jones also announced the opening in a post on the Chick-fil-A Brownwood Facebook page.

Jones said she is a Brownwood High School graduate, and she and her husband graduated from Howard Payne University. Jones said in the video she and her husband moved back to Brownwood with their two children in the spring.

“We are super excited to announce that we are opening Nov. 5,” Jones said in the video. “We can’t wait to see you here.”

Door Dash will also be available soon, Jones said.

The restaurant will serve breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and the full menu will be served from 10:30 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Ray Tipton, executive director of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, said via text message he is excited at the restaurant’s announcement.

“They have built an incredibly attractive store that residents and visitors will be able to enjoy for years to come,” Tipton said. “City leaders and our economic development department have been working on the project since January 2019, and it is an amazing feeling to see the end result.”