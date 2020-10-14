HPU celebrates Fall Family Reunion

Howard Payne University

Howard Payne University recently hosted alumni, students, personnel, board members and friends at the HPU Fall Family Reunion.

The Oct. 10 event featured Cobbler on the Campus and music from Taylor Castleberry, a 2013 HPU graduate. The day’s festivities also included intersquad scrimmages hosted by HPU’s softball and baseball teams.

Additionally, alumni honorees for 2020 were recognized on Saturday. Honored this year were Ramona Tennison Akins ’52 (Coming Home Queen); Edward E. Cody ’10 (Outstanding Young Graduate); Dr. Ronnie Floyd ’78 (Distinguished Alumnus); Dr. Richard A. Jackson ’60 (Medal of Service); Grace Rivas Stearns ’67 (Dr. José Rivas Distinguished Service Award); and Dr. Elizabeth Ellis Wallace ’71 (Grand Marshal).

HPU thanks the following sponsors for their support of the HPU Fall Family Reunion: Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce; Bruner Auto Group; Citizens National Bank; Dr Pepper; MC Bank; Painter & Johnson Financial; Smith and Sharpe Agencies; TexasBank; Underwood’s Bar-B-Q; United Supermarkets; Visit Early Texas; Wendlee Broadcasting; and Willie’s T’s.

The HPU Spring Family Reunion is planned for February 20, 2021. The spring event will feature a tailgate celebration with music by Austin Upchurch and his band prior to the HPU football game against McMurry University at Gordon Wood Stadium. More information will be announced when available.

Visit www.hputx.edu/familyreunion for information about the events. Registration for the HPU Spring Family Reunion will open later in the fall.