Community invited to HPU's Micah 6:8 Conference

Howard Payne University invites the community to participate in person or virtually at the Micah 6:8 Conference on Monday, Oct. 26, and Tuesday, Oct. 27. The annual conference is sponsored by the Baptist General Convention of Texas’ Christian Life Commission and is focused on bringing the Old Testament words of Micah 6:8 to life for a new generation.

“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8 (NIV)

The 2020 conference, which is offered free of cost, will investigate how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected issues of social justice. Speakers will explore how the pandemic has impacted access to health care and heightened food insecurity, particularly for minorities and women, and the ways in which these critical needs can be met.

Speakers at the conference will include Dr. Katie Frugé, director of Hunger and Care Ministries for the Christian Life Commission; Chaplain Mark Grace, chief of mission and ministry for Baylor Scott & White; Kathryn Freeman, a writer and advocate; Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty; and Reverend Michael A. Evans, Jr., director of public policy for the Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission.

Conference attendance will be limited primarily to residents of the Brown County area and HPU students, faculty and staff. Social distancing and masks will be required and attendees will be screened. A livestream link will be available to registrants outside the Brown County area and other virtual attendees. Registration prior to the event is required. Visit www.hputx.edu/micah to register and to view the full conference schedule and speaker biographies.

“With this conference, we hope to make people aware of the tremendous spiritual and physical needs that COVID-19 has created in our communities,” says Dr. Millard Kimery, dean of the School of Humanities and member of HPU’s Micah 6:8 planning committee. “In times of crisis, it’s tempting to look inward, to focus on one’s own struggles, but our speakers will open our eyes to new and relevant ways that we can minister to others. We are very grateful to the BGCT and Christian Life Commission for this opportunity.”