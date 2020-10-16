Court records
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Joseph Thomas Birkner and Megan Samantha Kressner
Crystal Suk Clark and Stephanie Meija
Cuellar Erik Fernan Gomez and Cintron Mariana Ramirez
Eric Scott Haley and Beth Taylor Mullins
Efrain Hernandez Jr. and Juliana Lizvette Garza
Danny Edward Hutchins and Christina Michelle Baker
Jeremiah Scott Johnson and Keely Paige Schmidt
Justin Alan Lawson and Tatali Monique Maldonado
Tobias Ty Turney and Haylee Nichole Williams
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC vs. Ivan Parson, contract-consumer/commercial debt
CP Assisted Living Management LLC vs. CP 31 (TX) LLC, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Can-Tex Manufacturing Credit Union vs. Santiago Leos and Graciela Leos, jointly and severally, contract-consumer/commercial debt
American Express National Bank vs. Jack D. Johnson, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Service Credit Union vs. Simon Hernandez Jr., writ of sequestration
Michelle Lora Banda vs. Roy Daniel Banda, divorce
S.B. vs. C.B., divorce