Court records

Brownwood Bulletin

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Joseph Thomas Birkner and Megan Samantha Kressner

Crystal Suk Clark and Stephanie Meija

Cuellar Erik Fernan Gomez and Cintron Mariana Ramirez

Eric Scott Haley and Beth Taylor Mullins

Efrain Hernandez Jr. and Juliana Lizvette Garza

Danny Edward Hutchins and Christina Michelle Baker

Jeremiah Scott Johnson and Keely Paige Schmidt

Justin Alan Lawson and Tatali Monique Maldonado

Tobias Ty Turney and Haylee Nichole Williams

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:

Accelerated Inventory Management LLC vs. Ivan Parson, contract-consumer/commercial debt

CP Assisted Living Management LLC vs. CP 31 (TX) LLC, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Can-Tex Manufacturing Credit Union vs. Santiago Leos and Graciela Leos, jointly and severally, contract-consumer/commercial debt

American Express National Bank vs. Jack D. Johnson, contract-consumer/commercial debt

Service Credit Union vs. Simon Hernandez Jr., writ of sequestration

Michelle Lora Banda vs. Roy Daniel Banda, divorce

S.B. vs. C.B., divorce