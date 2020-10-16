Hendrick Health receives recognition for electronic advancements in patient access

Special to the Bulletin

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) recently announced that Hendrick Health received 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired, Level 8 Acute recognition. Hendrick is one of only 15 hospitals in Texas to earn this year’s honor.

“We are extremely honored to receive this award in recognition of our development of health IT toward advancing care for our patients,” said Duane Donaway, director of Information Systems at Hendrick Health. “The survey and award highlight our efforts to innovate and improve quality healthcare, including the increase of patient access and analytics to improve care for our patients and their families.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

More than 29,000 facilities across the globe were represented in the 2020 Most Wired program, making it one of the most significant digital health surveys in the world. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement.