The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16:

Oscar Ayon, 19, Brownwood, sexual assault

Rebecca Belveal, 33, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for driving with invalid license

Justin Cupps, 42, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance

Charles Marr, 33, Bangs, continuous violence against the family

Brandi McDaniel, 33, Brownwood, traffic warrant

Stacey Simpson, 53, Brownwood, assault

Darryann Solis, 25, Brownwood, DWI

Jessie Walker, 23, Early, DWI with child under 15, resisting arrest

John Wilkerson, 33, Brownwood, possession of marijuana, parole warrant

Bryan Zapata, 32, Brownwood, assault

Myranda Fowler, 38, Brownwood, DWI

Alvie Twomey, 29, Port Lavaca, motion to revoke for burglary of building

Kevin Gordon, 41, Early, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child

Patrick Gordon, 22, Brownwood, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance, endangering a child

Alana Lowrence, 39, Brownwood, DWI

Roy Peel, 55, Brownwood, possession of drug paraphernalia

Mark Stewart, 51, Brownwood, theft

Jessica White, 42, Brownwood, failure to ID fugitive

Lisa Wood, 31, Bangs, traffic warrants, failure to appear

Shardae Brisby, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear

Kolbi Escobar, 21, Santa Anna, motion to revoke for DWI