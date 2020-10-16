Jail log
The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16:
Oscar Ayon, 19, Brownwood, sexual assault
Rebecca Belveal, 33, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for driving with invalid license
Justin Cupps, 42, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance
Charles Marr, 33, Bangs, continuous violence against the family
Brandi McDaniel, 33, Brownwood, traffic warrant
Stacey Simpson, 53, Brownwood, assault
Darryann Solis, 25, Brownwood, DWI
Jessie Walker, 23, Early, DWI with child under 15, resisting arrest
John Wilkerson, 33, Brownwood, possession of marijuana, parole warrant
Bryan Zapata, 32, Brownwood, assault
Myranda Fowler, 38, Brownwood, DWI
Alvie Twomey, 29, Port Lavaca, motion to revoke for burglary of building
Kevin Gordon, 41, Early, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child
Patrick Gordon, 22, Brownwood, motions to revoke for possession of a controlled substance, endangering a child
Alana Lowrence, 39, Brownwood, DWI
Roy Peel, 55, Brownwood, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark Stewart, 51, Brownwood, theft
Jessica White, 42, Brownwood, failure to ID fugitive
Lisa Wood, 31, Bangs, traffic warrants, failure to appear
Shardae Brisby, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear
Kolbi Escobar, 21, Santa Anna, motion to revoke for DWI