Owners hope for Dec. 1 opening of Best Western Plus

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

Bill and Bertha Stewart, owners of Brownwood hotel that is being renovated as a Best Western Plus, said they are hoping for an opening of around Dec. 1.

The hotel, at 504 W. Commerce, was previously a Holiday Inn.

“If you have ever wanted what a five-star room looked like but did not want to pay $400 or $500 to find out, come by here and see what we have done,” Bill Stewart said in a written statement.

Stewart gave the statement to the Bulletin Thursday afternoon outside the hotel, where businesses including Jones Carpet, Sign Doctor of Bangs and Fast Signs of San Angelo worked.

Stewart said the hotel’s amenities will include “high tech bluetooth lighting, LED backlit mirrors, reading lights on each side of the beds and large suits.” Offerings will include “a very extended hot breakfast” and free brunch and free adult drinks in the evenings, Stewart said.

Earlier this year, the project was announced at the Brownwood City Council as a $1.5 million renovation. Council members approved a hotel building improvement incentive grant.

Stewart purchased the building at the beginning of the year, council members were told. The hotel is undergoing a complete interior remodel that includes new floor coverings, drywall, fixtures and furniture.