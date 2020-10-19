Brownwood educator recognized on World Teacher Day

Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood High School (BHS) Computer Science and Robotics teacher Edward Yantis was recognized in a presentation made by Whataburger for World Teacher Day.

“You are really impacting not only your fellow peers out here, but your students, your community, and we see it,” said Whataburger Brand Development Coordinator, Sarah Marston. Whataburger received a nomination for Mr. Yantis and even read a portion of the nomination form during the presentation at BHS Auditorium.

“We’re here to honor Mr. Edward Yantis. Your leaders and your peers said so many great things about you,” said Marston. ”He goes above and beyond by always being a positive influence on staff and students...You can also catch Mr. Yantis promoting a positive social environment within his class and every passing period by watching how he develops authentic relationships with students and staff.”

Whataburger representatives also passed out some free folders, cookies, sanitizer and coupons as a thank you to teachers in the audience.

“Congratulations to Mr. Yantis,” said BHS Principal, Lindsay Smith. “And a special thanks to Whataburger for being part of the BHS community.”