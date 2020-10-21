Murray: Man takes 30-year deal after trial begins

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

A man standing trial in 35th District Court in a drug case pleaded guilty after a deputy testified and took a deal for a 30-year prison sentence, District Attorney Micheal Murray said via email.

District Judge Steve Ellis approved the plea deal Tuesday and sentenced Alex Lopez Jr., 36, to the prison term. Lopez pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, evading arrest, aggravated assault on a public servant and felon in possession of a firearm, Murray said.

Lopez, who was booked into the Brown County Jail with a Comanche address, has been jailed since Aug. 30, 2019 in lieu of bonds totaling $205,000.

According to Murray’s email:

Assistant District Attorney Alex Hunn presented evidence to the jury. Following testimony from Brown County Sheriff’s deputy Kaleb Hopson, Lopez changed his plea to guilty in each case and was sentenced by Ellis.

Hopson’s testimony, as well as in-car and body-warn video footage, showed sheriff’s investigator Carlyle Gover received a confidential tip that Lopez would be transporting drugs in Brownwood on Aug. 29, 2019.

Hopson detained Lopez in his vehicle, and after determining Lopez did not have a valid driver’s license, asked Lopez to exit his vehicle. When Hopson attempted to remove Lopez from the vehicle, Lopez put the car in drive and drove away, knocking Hopson to the ground,

Following a 15-minute car chase, Lopez lost control of the vehicle and began to flee on foot before being chased down and tackled by Hopson.

Following the arrest, deputies located nearly half a pound of methamphetamine and two handguns, as well as plastic baggies, a scale and a meth pipe, Murray’s email states.

Lopez was sentenced as a habitual offender based on prior convictions for attempted aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.