BRMC announces launch of teleneurology service

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood Regional Medical Center is contracting with a leading multispecialty telemedicine physician group to bring teleneurology to enhance the availability of neurology services.

The enhancement allows patients to receive care in times when our current neurologist is unavailable. We will be able to address the neurological issues, such as stroke and severe migraines with teleneurology. Prior to the collaboration, some Brown County residents requiring certain neurological issues had to be transferred to other hospitals.

Through the new relationship, Brownwood Regional Medical Center connects with board-certified neurologists via secure, high-resolution technology in minutes. On-site nurses and other physicians have access to the highest level of consultation to diagnose and treat patients experiencing a stroke or patients with Parkinson’s disease, severe migraines, vertigo, epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

“We are pleased to offer enhanced delivery of clinical excellence related to neurology,” said Jace Jones, CEO, Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Jones went on to say, “Collaborating with a multispecialty telelmedicine physician group allows teleneurology coverage and aligns with our mission to provide accessible, quality and cost-effective healthcare to the people of Central Texas. For strokes and other neurological conditions, seconds count, and having on-demand access to tele-neurologists will ensure our patients get the care they need quickly and close to home.”