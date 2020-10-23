BRMC registered nurse receives excellence award

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood Regional Medical Center announced Morgan Petry, RN has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Petry was chosen from among many nominations for her outstanding contributions in the areas of being a great team player, patient experience/innovation leader, mentor and leader during a crisis.

“Brownwood Regional Medical Center is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Morgan among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Jace Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Brownwood Regional Medical Center. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes like Morgan, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions our nursing professionals.

Petry joined Brownwood Regional Medical Center in October 2018 and in that time has provided direct patient care, serves as a charge nurse and also serves as a relief House Supervisor.

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Petry received a cash prize and quintessential book on nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.

