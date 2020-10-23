Court records

Brownwood Bulletin

The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:

Tanner Lee Brown and Corina Nicole Arriaga

Jeffrey Allan Duncan and Rebekah Ann Burks

Zachary Edison-Maples and Jolie Ann Veazey

Christian Daniel Lenz and Sarah Jewel Berger

Wesley Darrin Modawell and Shana Michelle Case

Jack Spencer Parker and Katharine Simmo Abernathy

The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:

Viviana Capetillo Arredondo, declaration of nolle prosequi

John David Wilhelm, declaration of nolle prosequi

Justin Leigh Early, declaration of nolle prosequi

Ryan Ellis Layton, interfere with emergency request

Edward Buitron-Zamora, DWI

Skylar Blane Crawford, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Marcos Andres Fuentes, appeal — JP 3

Puanani Mae Aquino, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Derek Wade Callaway, assault causes bodily injury

Chandra Jane Crawford, declaration of nolle prosequi

Megan Elaine Evetts, DWI

Brandon Wayne Horton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Clayton Keith Johanson, declaration of nolle prosequi

Laquetta Day Laird, DWI

Shawnequa Lynne Lewis, DWI

Gilbert Lopez Jr., theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750

Jeffery Patrick Mays, unlawful carrying weapon, DWI

James Ray Medcalf, declaration of nolle prosequi

Quetin Jacob Ramon, declaration of nolle prosequi

Danny Abraham Salas Jr., resist arrest search or transport

Rodrigo Sandoval-Rocha, DWI BAC greater than or equal to .15

Chance Evans Watkins, declaration of nolle prosequi

The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Willard H. Watson and Jo Veda Watson family trust, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Rhonda L. Simpson, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Allen M. Hodges et al, tax cases

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Nicole Loomis et al, tax case

Brown County Appraisal District vs. Chip Barker et al, ta cases

Share Mata Barbara vs. Brownwood Hospital LP DBA Brownwood Regional Medical Center, civil cases

Charlie Champman Randle Sr. vs. Kellie Lorene Randle, divorce

Gayla Jan Tibbitts vs. Donnie M. Tibbitts, divorce

Tanya Marie Fletcher vs. Jack Thomas Fletcher, divorce

Keisha Marie Hammock vs. Matthew Steven Hammock, divorce