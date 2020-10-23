Court records
The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s Office:
Tanner Lee Brown and Corina Nicole Arriaga
Jeffrey Allan Duncan and Rebekah Ann Burks
Zachary Edison-Maples and Jolie Ann Veazey
Christian Daniel Lenz and Sarah Jewel Berger
Wesley Darrin Modawell and Shana Michelle Case
Jack Spencer Parker and Katharine Simmo Abernathy
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Viviana Capetillo Arredondo, declaration of nolle prosequi
John David Wilhelm, declaration of nolle prosequi
Justin Leigh Early, declaration of nolle prosequi
Ryan Ellis Layton, interfere with emergency request
Edward Buitron-Zamora, DWI
Skylar Blane Crawford, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Marcos Andres Fuentes, appeal — JP 3
Puanani Mae Aquino, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Derek Wade Callaway, assault causes bodily injury
Chandra Jane Crawford, declaration of nolle prosequi
Megan Elaine Evetts, DWI
Brandon Wayne Horton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Clayton Keith Johanson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Laquetta Day Laird, DWI
Shawnequa Lynne Lewis, DWI
Gilbert Lopez Jr., theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Jeffery Patrick Mays, unlawful carrying weapon, DWI
James Ray Medcalf, declaration of nolle prosequi
Quetin Jacob Ramon, declaration of nolle prosequi
Danny Abraham Salas Jr., resist arrest search or transport
Rodrigo Sandoval-Rocha, DWI BAC greater than or equal to .15
Chance Evans Watkins, declaration of nolle prosequi
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s Office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Willard H. Watson and Jo Veda Watson family trust, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Rhonda L. Simpson, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Allen M. Hodges et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Nicole Loomis et al, tax case
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Chip Barker et al, ta cases
Share Mata Barbara vs. Brownwood Hospital LP DBA Brownwood Regional Medical Center, civil cases
Charlie Champman Randle Sr. vs. Kellie Lorene Randle, divorce
Gayla Jan Tibbitts vs. Donnie M. Tibbitts, divorce
Tanya Marie Fletcher vs. Jack Thomas Fletcher, divorce
Keisha Marie Hammock vs. Matthew Steven Hammock, divorce