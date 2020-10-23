Brownwood Bulletin

The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23:

Tristan Bell, 22, Brownwood, aggravated assault

Shardae Brisby, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear

Kellie McNeal, 44, Early, assault

Zachary Middleton, 28, Brownwood, assault

Ted Oates, 66, homeless, theft

Storm Sedillo, 30, Eden, failure to register as sex offender

Monalisa Vasquez, 47, Brownwood, theft

Christian Baca-Temple, 29, Early, motion to adjudicate for exploitation of elderly

Kelly Delacruz, 23 Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying weapon

Barbara Fowler, 71, Cleburne, possession of a controlled subspace, DWI, possession of marijuana

Sonja Nelson, 34, Bangs, parole warrant

Hector Castaneda, 32, Brownwood, motion to revoke for burglary of a habitation

Sarah Goodman, 31, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for possession of a controlled substance, theft

Payton Lee, 27, Cross Plains, traffic warrant

Joshua Aguirre, 20, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear

Chandler Bible, 17, Early, theft

Alicia Cockroft, 56, Brownwood, parole warrant

Michael Dorman, 34, Brownwood, theft

Leslie Floyed, 31, Early, assault

Audrea Fox, 40, Early, bond forfeiture for theft

Eleazar Hernandez, 40, Brownwood, parole violation

Yasmine Hernandez, 20, Brownwood, possession of marijuana

Tony Jones, 43, Brownwood, parole violation

Paige König, 28, Coleman, credit/debit card abuse, failure to appear

Joe Burnley, 29, Brownwood, stalking

Ryan Calhoun, 31, Gatesville, indecency with a child

Christopher Henkel, 42, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for continuous violence against the family, resisting arrest

Misty Latham, 43, Texarkana, bond forfeiture for assault

Anna McClain, 52, Springtown, motion to revoke

Jackie Swindle, 37, Brownwood, parole warrant