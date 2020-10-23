Jail log
The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23:
Tristan Bell, 22, Brownwood, aggravated assault
Shardae Brisby, 32, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear
Kellie McNeal, 44, Early, assault
Zachary Middleton, 28, Brownwood, assault
Ted Oates, 66, homeless, theft
Storm Sedillo, 30, Eden, failure to register as sex offender
Monalisa Vasquez, 47, Brownwood, theft
Christian Baca-Temple, 29, Early, motion to adjudicate for exploitation of elderly
Kelly Delacruz, 23 Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying weapon
Barbara Fowler, 71, Cleburne, possession of a controlled subspace, DWI, possession of marijuana
Sonja Nelson, 34, Bangs, parole warrant
Hector Castaneda, 32, Brownwood, motion to revoke for burglary of a habitation
Sarah Goodman, 31, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for possession of a controlled substance, theft
Payton Lee, 27, Cross Plains, traffic warrant
Joshua Aguirre, 20, Brownwood, traffic warrants, failure to appear
Chandler Bible, 17, Early, theft
Alicia Cockroft, 56, Brownwood, parole warrant
Michael Dorman, 34, Brownwood, theft
Leslie Floyed, 31, Early, assault
Audrea Fox, 40, Early, bond forfeiture for theft
Eleazar Hernandez, 40, Brownwood, parole violation
Yasmine Hernandez, 20, Brownwood, possession of marijuana
Tony Jones, 43, Brownwood, parole violation
Paige König, 28, Coleman, credit/debit card abuse, failure to appear
Joe Burnley, 29, Brownwood, stalking
Ryan Calhoun, 31, Gatesville, indecency with a child
Christopher Henkel, 42, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for continuous violence against the family, resisting arrest
Misty Latham, 43, Texarkana, bond forfeiture for assault
Anna McClain, 52, Springtown, motion to revoke
Jackie Swindle, 37, Brownwood, parole warrant