Police: Woman arrested after alleged flight from traffic stop

A Brownwood woman is free on bonds totaling $22,000 after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop, Brownwood police and Brown County Jail records state.

Rebecca Belveal, 33, was charged with racing on a highway, evading arrest with a vehicle, driving with an invalid license and reckless driving, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at approximately 4:45 .m., officer Kris Salazar was traveling in the 1500 block of Dublin to assist Brown County Chief Deputy James Stroope with a reckless driver complaint. Stroope was conducting a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

As Salazar approached the traffic stop location, he observed the suspect vehicle suddenly take off from the stop and travel at a great speed from the location. The vehicle traveled for several blocks; running stop signs and driving recklessly.

Salazar activated his emergency equipment to catch up to the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. As he turned onto Belle Plain, he observed a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper activate his emergency light equipment as well and turn in behind the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block of Market Place Boulevard, and the driver, identified as Belveal, was arrested.

In an unrelated case, Adam Galindo, 53, of Brownwood is free on bonds totaling $10,000 after he was arrested Thursday on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records state.

Brownwood police said via email:

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approximately 5 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the area of 1500 Terrace regarding a report of a fight in progress that possibly involved a knife. While officers were traveling to that location, it was reported a vehicle was leaving the scene.

Upon arrival, officers were directed by witnesses to an apartment where the fight originated. Officers met with the apartment occupant and identified him as Galindo. Blood was observed scattered around the porch and sidewalk of the apartment and on Galindo himself.

Officers interviewed Galindo and learned an argument began involving family matters and escalated into a physical fight wherein a knife was produced at some point. Galindo was fighting with his wife’s daughter and her boyfriend who fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to locate the daughter and boyfriend and interview them as well.

It was learned the argument originated inside the apartment and the daughter and boyfriend proceeded to their vehicle, where the argument became physical. A knife was produced and the boyfriend and Mr Galindo both sustained injuries that may require stitches. All injuries were considered minor.

At the conclusion of all interviews and after gathering physical evidence, officers arrested Galindo on two counts of aggravated assault against a family member involving a deadly weapon, police said.