Robert “RobDogg” Richardson, age 43, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Celebration of Life for Robert will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Robert "RobDogg" Richardson was born on March 23rd, 1977, to Katheryn Marie Mackey in Oklahoma City, OK.

He loved spending time with his family; he was always the life of the party. On game days you would find him dressed head to toe in his Eagle’s attire, in front of the TV cheering them on. He also enjoyed watching his college team, Oklahoma University. If you were a Cowboy’s or Texas Longhorn’s fan you might as well get ready for an argument (and you wouldn’t win). Robert loved country music; he would make it a point to go every year to Outlaws and Legends hoping to see Aaron Lewis. On his down time, you could find him watching Supernatural for the 50th time every single season.

Robert loved the Lord, he attended church at the High Mesa Cowboy Church.

Robert will truly be missed by all of his loved ones. He now has front row seats to every Eagle’s and OU game.

Robert leaves behind his wife, Erica Richardson; son, Kyle Froehlich of Oklahoma; daughters, Mikah and husband Danny Murry of Louisiana, Alona Cutter of Oklahoma, Shadin, Corie, Hannah, and Macyn Richardson all of Brownwood; bonus daughters, Jasmine Nichols, Mykayla, Alissa, and Baylee Sharp all of Brownwood; 3 grandkids, Christopher, Stormie, Izzabella Cutter all of Oklahoma; a sister, Lorna Wigging of Oklahoma. He is also survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Kathy and Jerry Mackey.

Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.