City to dedicate pavilion in honor of Nanda Wilbourn

The City of Brownwood will dedicate the pavilion at Mayes Park, near East Elementary School, as the Nanda Wilbourn Family Pavilion at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Nanda Wilbourn was a longtime principal at East Elementary who died in July 2019 at the age of 64. She had just retired from the Brownwood school district before losing a battle to cancer.

Members of Wilbourn’s family are expected to speak at the dedication ceremony along with Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes.

In August, Brownwood City Council members acted on an earlier recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to name the Mayes Park pavilion in honor of Wilbourn.

Mayes Park is adjacent to the school, where Wilbourn was principal from 2009 to 2019.

Johnathan Dunlap, who works at ASAP Creative Arts, designed artwork with Wilbourn’s name that will be attached to the front and rear of the pavilion.

“She served our community in an educational role for many, many years,” Haynes said earlier. “She was the principal to all of my children. She was my wife's boss for a number of years.”

Haynes said the veteran educator left “a tremendous legacy that will continue to resonate not only within the walls of her school, but also within the minds of students, parents, teachers, and alumni throughout her career.”.

Wilbourn’s husband, Joey, said earlier he was grateful for the decision name the pavilion after his wife.

“I think it’s an appropriate way for her memory to be honored,” Joey Wilbourn said. “I think she’d be very pleased that there’s something right next to East that bears her name.”