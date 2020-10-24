More than 7,000 cast ballots as early voting continues

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

More than 7,000 Brown County voters had cast early ballots as of late Friday afternoon in the Nov. 3 general election.

Early voting continues this weekend and through Friday, Oct. 30, at the Brown County Elections Administration Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

On Friday, 874 cast early ballots, bringing the total since Oct. 13, when early voting began, to 7,078.

Voters are casting ballots in federal, state and local elections including president, U.S. senator, Congressional District 11, Bangs and Early school boards, Bangs City Council and Brown County Water Improvement District.

There are no contested county elections.

Remaining early voting days and hours are:

• Saturday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 25 — noon to 5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Oct. 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates in local contested elections are:

Bangs City Council (vote for none, one, two or three)

• Marisa Craddock

• Rick Phelps

• Sheila Roberts

• Carroll Prince Wells

Bangs school board (vote for none, one or two)

Lyndyl Tidwell

Larry Drury

Ken Loewrigkeit

Early school board

• Place 1 — Chance Barr, Chad Hill

• Place 6 — Toni Hill McMillan, Christene Pruett

Place 7 — Sandy Benson, Tammi Cox Ledbetter

Brown County Water Improvement District (vote for none, one, two or three

• Jimmy Jones

• Frank Niemiec

• Tommy Davis

• James E. McMillian

• Dennis W. Graham

• Johnny Hays