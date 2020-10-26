Fair association announces Princess, Junior Miss contests

By Ann Glasscock / Brown County Fair Association

The The Brown County Fair Association Queen's Committee has announced the 2021 Brown County Fair Association Princess and Junior Miss contest.

The informational meeting is at 4 p.m. Nov. 1, and sign-up night is at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Home Ec building on the fair grounds.

The contest is an opportunity for third through eighth graders in Brown County who are participating in the 2021 Brown County Youth Fair to achieve, learn, lead, and serve as role models and ambassadors for the youth fair and the association.

The fair association offers this opportunity for young ladies to develop their speaking and poise so that they can be future leaders and the future of agriculture. These young ladies will represent the fair association at marketing events, speak at the Queens tea, and walk the runway January 10th during the fashion show which culminates with crowning the princess and junior miss for 2021.

The reigning Junior Miss, Hannah Deen, is the daughter of Cody and Annalyn Deen. She is a seventh-grader in Brownwood. Her motto is, never hope for it more than you work for it because hard work pays off. For the 2021 youth fair she will be showing market and breeding sheep and goats. She will be busy with her home ec projects creating clothing, crafts, food,and canning.

The reigning Princess, Hutsyn Hohertz, is the daughter of Harlan and Lori Hohertz. She is a sixth-grader at Early. Hutsyn lives by her grandmother Bebe’s motto, “Carpe Diem” and she strives to instill her “seize the day” attitude into others through her actions. She looks forward to showing her sheep and pigs, mentoring the princess contestants, as well as creating sewing projects for the 2021 youth fair.

Upcoming fair association events:

• Tim Fulton Memorial Prospect Show Nov. 7 and 8.

• Swine Validation Nov.14

• Horse Validation Nov. 15

• Nov. 21 Work Day

The Brown County Youth Fair is Jan. 10-16.

Membership sales are underway by the Queen contestants. The Brown County Fair Association encourages community members to purchase memberships from the Queen contestants to help the fair association provide learning opportunities for Brown County youth.

The association also also has opportunities for individuals and businesses to contribute money donations to the association.