People in 20-29 age group seeing largest COVID increases

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

Brown County residents in the 20-29 age group are seeing the largest increase in COVID cases, followed by the age groups of 10-19 and 30-39.

Those were among the details from Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick when she updated commissioners court members Monday morning on local COVID cases.

Brown County had 70 active cases as of Monday morning, Dick told the commissioners court. There were 990 total positive cases with 885 recoveries and 35 deaths, Dick said.

Since last updating the commissioners two weeks ago, there had been 93 additional cases, 209 negative results, 89 recoveries and two deaths involving a male in his 60s and a male in his 80s, Dick said.

She noted the variance in the symptoms, with some having no symptoms, some saying the disease feels like a cold or flu, and deaths have occurred.

Dick urged people to get flu shots, saying it could be “a devastating experience to have flu and COVID at the same time,” especially for those with weakened immune systems.

Dick was asked if could estimate the number of unreported COVID cases. Dick said she did not have an estimate but said she read an article estimating the number at 50 percent.

Later Monday afternoon, the City of Brownwood updated the numbers related to Brown County COVID cases. On Monday, the health department received an additional 14 positive lab results, nine negatives and 21 recoveries. There were three hospitalized in Brown County.

In other matters, commissioners:

• Authorized a one-year extension of the contract between the county and Lifeguard Ambulance, which takes the contract to the end of 2023. Commissioners took the action following an earlier recommendation by the Ambulance Oversight Committee.

• Approved a reimbursement of $1,770, pending the presentation of receipts, to county fire departments for personal protect equipment used for EMS response in the county.

• Approved a contract between Brown County and the Lower Colorado River Authority for use of a tower.

• Authorized the county to reimburse itself for expenses related to the tax note commissioners recently authorized, if expenses come up before the tax note is issued.

• Gave annual approval to the Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program.