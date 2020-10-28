Brownwood council provides details on businesses approved for grants

Special to the Bulletin

The four businesses approved Tuesday for Brownwood Municipal Development District Brownwood Building Improvement Incentive Program grants are:

406 Center Ave.

Ryan and Tommie Bailey have purchased the building located at 406 Center Avenue to open a children’s boutique for their daughter. They have started some demolition of some of the interior of the building and are getting set to begin some of the construction.

As part of their project, they plan to replace the roof, install new HVAC system, have a small area of asbestos abated, update electrical and plumbing, new flooring, new fixtures, new paint and some window repair. Estimated costs for their project is $66,925.00.

They were also the first building owners on that block to remove the metal façade, which revealedmuch of the original building exterior. Although not part of this initial phase of their renovation project, they also plan to purchase and install customer awnings and new front doors.

This project qualifies for a 50 percent match not to exceed $20,000 under the BIIP program.

508 N. Center

Steven and Matthew McCrane recently purchased the old Shaw Laundry building located at 508 N. Center. They plan to redevelop this property into something called Shaw Marketplace in keeping with the history of the building.

The business plan is a blended model of a small business incubator and an indoor/outdoor market. Potential tenants could rent a small space inside the facility to have regular hours of operations. It would work as a great transition from some home-

based businesses or smaller businesses in other towns that want to have an easy entry point into the Brownwood market.

The McCranes envision that businesses such as bakeries, ice cream shops, clothing retail, antiques shops, candy stores, wine tasting rooms, and many others would be the types of businesses they would work to have as tenants.

They want to model this to a similar concept called the Hico Mercantile that has been very successful. They also plan to use some of the outdoor space for special events such as open-air markets.

This business concept could work well in the BMDD’s recruitment efforts to get new businesses to Brownwood and in Downtown, giving them the ability to start small with growth potential.

Their estimated construction costs exceed $137,000, however some of the listed items are not allowable expenses under the BIIP program. Their allowable expenses would total $90,001.91,

according to their estimates. This project qualifies for a 50 percent match not to exceed $20,000.00 under the BIIP program.

601 Carnegie.

Hank Hunter purchased the property at the corner of Adams Street and Carnegie about a year ago to relocate his offices for his business Texas Clean. Mr. Hunter had already completed some extensive remodeling on the building inside and out and improved the look of the property and the intersection.

The next project on the building is the replacement of the roof, which is in poor condition and needs to be replaced. A quote from Jamco Roofing estimated the replacement at $30,248.84.

Hunter has been in business since 2005 and currently has 58 employees. This project qualifies for a 50 percent match not to exceed $15,125.00 under the BIIP program.

201 N. Center

Justin Riggins is purchasing the building located at 201 N. Center to open a State Farm Insurance office. Rigging will effectively be taking over Larry Holder’s business starting Jan. 1.

Riggins plans to repair and seal the roof, replace the third floor windows, build out interior offices, interior and exterior painting, new flooring and replace the awning. Estimated costs for this project is $39,800.00, but the sign replacement on the cost sheet is not an allowable expense under the program, so that will be $37,200 of allowable expenses.

Once opened, the business will hire four employees initially with plans to add 3 additional over the next 18 months. This project qualifies for a 50 percent match not to exceed $15,066.00 under the BIIP program.