Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

DATES TO REMEMBER

November 2 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Early 4-H Fundraiser 4:00pm – 6:00pm at Double H Mercantile

9 – Deadline to Enter Sandhills Stock Show

10 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:30pm at Double H Mercantile

11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day

12 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD

14 – State/County Swine Validation 8:00am – 12:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

15 – County Horse Validation 2:00p.m. at the Youth Fair Barns

16 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 5:00m – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

16 – Deadline to Order Brown County 4-H Hoodies

18 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, Texas Elite & Houston Stock Show

18 – Deadline to Enter the Brown County Youth Fair

19 – District7 4-H Food Show in Abilene, Texas

21 – Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 1-3pm at the Youth Fair Barns

26 – 27 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

MAJOR STOCK SHOW AND YOUTH FAIR ENTRY NIGHTS

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The two nights we are having stock show sign up is November 2nd and 16th from 5p.m. - 7p.m.

If you are planning on entering Sandhills Stock Show in Odessa, you will need to attend the night of November 2nd because the deadline to enter Sandhills Stock Show is November 9th.

The deadline to enter Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is November 18th.

This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on November 18th.

TEXAS 4-H CENTER IS IN NEED OF ADULT CHAPERONES

The Texas 4-H Center at Lake Brownwood needs MALE chaperones for the upcoming Junior Leadership Retreat November 13th – 15th. There will not be a charge for chaperones to attend the retreat. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

We have hoodies available at the Extension Office for you to try on to make sure you get the right size. The deadline to order is Monday November 16th. PRE-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH. YOUR HOODIES WILL NOT BE ORDERED WITHOUT PAYMENT. You can order by contacting the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

SWINE COUNTY AND STATE VALIDATION

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Swine validation will be November 14th 8:00a.m – 12:00p.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day! If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, please come by the Extension Office ASAP!! YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN 4-H BEFORE THE DATE OF VALIDATION!!!

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS! A TEXAS BRIGADES EXPERIENCE

The Texas Brigades is hosting a “Explore the Outdoors” on November 14th 8:30am – 3:30pm at Wood Ranch in Rising Star, Texas.

This will be a one-day exploration of some of Texas’ most popular fish and game’s species: bass, white-tailed deer, and bobwhite quail! Hands-on session rotations will immerse participants into the outdoors, focusing on scientific sampling methods, wildlife management principles and techniques, anatomy, and more! Wildlife games and leadership activities will be incorporated throughout the day by professional educators and natural resource managers in the area. Put your outdoor boots on and join us for an exciting day outdoors! Ages 9-17 are eligible to participate, for those 12 and under, ask that a parent or older sibling attend the event as well.

Lunch and materials will be provided. Space is limited to 40 youth, so sign up today!

RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP CLINIC

The Brown County 4-H Rabbit Club is sponsoring a Rabbit Showmanship Clinic on November 21st, 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Brown County Youth Fair Lamb Barn. The clinic is open to all youth of Brown County. There will be a $10.00 fee for non-4-H members. Bring your rabbit and a carpet square. For more information contact the Extension Office or Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

SAVE THE DATE FOR THE BROWN COUNTY 4-H PROJECT SHOW

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 5th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Details for the show will be posted at a later date. Mark your calendars and we look forward to seeing you on December 5th.

DISTRICT 7 4-H SCHOLARSHIP TRAININGS

If you are senior in high school and plan to apply for the Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, District 7 4-H is offering two training opportunities (one virtual and one in person) Below are the dates for the upcoming trainings:

November 9th – Virtual Training at 6:30pm

Via Microsoft TEAMS

November 23rd – Face to Face Training 6:30pm at the Tom Green County 4-H Building in San Angelo.

If you plan to attend a training, please register through the following form:

https://d74-h.tamu.edu/scholarship-training/. For more information contact the Extension Office.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION WORKDAYS

EXHIBITOR REQUIRED WORKDAYS-

Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2021 CALF SCRAMBLES

MAJOR LIVESTOCK SHOW CALF SCRAMBLE INFORMATION

Rodeo Austin - March 20, 2021

Purchase certificate value of $1,000 - $6,000

Participant must have reached their 12th but not their 18th birthday on August 31st, year prior to show and must not be enrolled beyond their junior year in High School.

Entries are limited to 168 participants

Online entries begin OCTOBER 1ST and participants are accepted on first-come, first-serve basis.

Entry fee is $30

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – March 2 – March 21, 2021

Purchase certificate value of $1750

Certificates used to purchase a breeding beef heifer or market steer

Must show the animal in the 2022 Houston Livestock Show

Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. After all the positions have been filled, the remaining applications will be kept on file and used on an as needed basis.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo – February 5 – 6 - February 12, 2021

Limited to first 80 entries

Participants must have reached their 13th, but not 19th birthday on or by February 1, 2021

20 students compete in 4 separate scrambles

A purchase certificate will be issued to each of the top 10 contestants catching a calf in one of the four go-arounds.

FINALS: Top 16 Contestants come back! (Top 4 in each go-round)

Top 8 in Finals receive scholarships

Places 9-16 receive additional $250 purchase certificate.

San Antonio Stock Show – February 11th – 28th, 2021

Participants must have reached their 12th, but not their 18th birthday on January 1st and not be enrolled beyond their junior year in high school.

Entry deadline for calf scramble is NOVEMBER 15, 2020.

If you are planning on participating in any of the other calf scrambles, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.