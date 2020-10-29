Friday is deadline to sponsor Veterans Appreciation Lunch

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Friday is the final day to be a sponsor for the Early Chamber of Commerce’s Veterans Day Appreciation Luncheon.

According to an email from the chamber:

We are very excited about this event, to be able to honor and give thanks to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.

The event will be hosted by Gordon Warren with special guest speakers: Retired Lt. Col. Bryan Imiola and Army Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Rieckelman.

The veterans will be able to have a free catered meal provided by Prima Pasta Italian Food in Early. This year it will be located at the CARR Facility (Central Texas Rural Transit District) directly across from the Early Fire Dept. on 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 .

Meal Sponsor ($100): Logo/Name on table tents on each table during the event. This will provide 10 veterans for lunch by Prima Pasta.

Additional meal tickets will be $10 for anyone else wanting to attend.

Or if you would prefer to donate any kind of patriotic items, we will gladly accept those as well!*