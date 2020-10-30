Brownwood Pink-Out Day ends $5,000 donation from Big Country Ford Lincoln

Special to the Bulletin

The 2020 Brownwood ISD Pink-Out day ended with celebrations of success as the Lions defeated the Alvarado Indians and the fundraiser came to a close with a generous Pink-Out donation from Big Country Ford Lincoln.

Big Country Ford Lincoln presented a $5,000 oversized check to Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young, before Friday’s Pink-Out game at Gordon Wood Stadium on Friday, October 23. Big Country Ford Lincoln Owner, Diane Winn, was accompanied by Office Manager, Jennifer Perkins, as they delivered the check prior to the kick-off.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Brownwood ISD supports the cause each year by designating a “Pink-Out” day. A custom-made t-shirt and hat were designed and sold by the district as a part of the fundraising effort. Faculty, staff, and students throughout the district, in addition to many community members, wear the pink-out apparel throughout the day to increase awareness and raise money for local families fighting cancer.

This is the ninth year for the pink-out fundraiser, which has raised thousands of dollars over the years due to the incredible support by students, staff, teachers, and the community. The exact amount raised from this year’s pink-out event was not yet available, though current estimates show that with Big Country Ford Lincoln’s donation, it will be over $14,000.

A slideshow featuring a variety of additional photos from the 2020 Brownwood ISD Pink-Out day is viewable at www.brownwoodisd.org/2020pinkout.