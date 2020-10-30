Deputies seize 42 grams of meth, arrest two

By Steve Nash / Brownwood Bulletin steve.nash@brownwoodbulletin.com

A May man and a Brownwood woman are free on bonds after deputies arrested the two and seized 42 grams of methamphetamine, sheriff’s officials said.

Patrick Wilder, 21, and Tiffany Peel, 30, were booked Wednesday into the Brown County Jail on one charge each of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, jail records state. Peel was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.

According to deputy Nicolas Wood’s report:

Deputies responded to an unwanted person call in which the suspects allegedly struck the caller’s vehicle. Wood and Sgt. Taylor Fletcher saw the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 67 and made a traffic stop.

Fletcher saw a propane torch on the lap of one of the vehicle’s occupants. Deputies conducted a consensual vehicle search and located methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Wood’s report states.

Deputies also seized items including two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, small measuring spoons and several small baggies, the report states.