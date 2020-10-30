Brownwood Bulletin

The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30:

Amy Allison, 35, Early, possession of a controlled substance

Scott Bornhurst, 26, Brady, assault

Laykin Fraser, 24, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear

William Hammett, 64, Bangs, assault

Kaleb Malone, 33, Lubbock, motion to revoke for DWI

Ronald McCune, homeless, violating bond order

Lawren Riveire, 51, Early, bicycle violation

Cody Schaffer, 24, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance

Douglas Siddle, 34, Brownwood, evading arrest with a vehicle, bond withdrawals for assault, credit/debit card abuse, assault

Austin Soukhakian, 20, Lubbock, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

Ryan Formichella, 32, Early, bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana

Mary Harrell, 45, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance

Brooklyn Hogrell, 17, Abilene, aggravated assault on a public servant

Sheyleigh Woods, 22, Early, assault

Teresa Brown, 47, Glenn Heights, possession of a controlled substance

Ryan Espinoza, 18, Abilene, possession of marijuana

Benjamin Ganske, 17, Watauga, racing on a highway

Emily Hjorth, 17, North Richland Hills, racing on a highway

Medardo Lopez, 65, Brownwood, criminal trespass

Ricardo Rodriguez, 28, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear

Ryan Calhoun, 31, Gatesville, indecency with a child

Megan Evetts, 30, Brownwood, DWI

Christopher Henkel, 42, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for continuous violence against the family, resisting arrest

Cody Labruyere, 40, Bangs, parole warrant

Joshua McDaniel, 33, Brownwood, city warrants