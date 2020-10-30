Jail log
The following were booked into the Brown County Jail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30:
Amy Allison, 35, Early, possession of a controlled substance
Scott Bornhurst, 26, Brady, assault
Laykin Fraser, 24, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear
William Hammett, 64, Bangs, assault
Kaleb Malone, 33, Lubbock, motion to revoke for DWI
Ronald McCune, homeless, violating bond order
Lawren Riveire, 51, Early, bicycle violation
Cody Schaffer, 24, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance
Douglas Siddle, 34, Brownwood, evading arrest with a vehicle, bond withdrawals for assault, credit/debit card abuse, assault
Austin Soukhakian, 20, Lubbock, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance
Ryan Formichella, 32, Early, bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana
Mary Harrell, 45, Brownwood, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance
Brooklyn Hogrell, 17, Abilene, aggravated assault on a public servant
Sheyleigh Woods, 22, Early, assault
Teresa Brown, 47, Glenn Heights, possession of a controlled substance
Ryan Espinoza, 18, Abilene, possession of marijuana
Benjamin Ganske, 17, Watauga, racing on a highway
Emily Hjorth, 17, North Richland Hills, racing on a highway
Medardo Lopez, 65, Brownwood, criminal trespass
Ricardo Rodriguez, 28, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear
Ryan Calhoun, 31, Gatesville, indecency with a child
Megan Evetts, 30, Brownwood, DWI
Christopher Henkel, 42, Brownwood, bond withdrawals for continuous violence against the family, resisting arrest
Cody Labruyere, 40, Bangs, parole warrant
Joshua McDaniel, 33, Brownwood, city warrants