Mobile COVID-19 testing site set for Brownwood Nov 4.

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 mobile testing team will be in Brownwood on Wednesday, November 4 from 10 am to 4 pm at Gordon Wood Stadium located at 3206 Milam Drive. Advanced registration is not required.

Testing is done through a partnership of the Texas National Guard, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Please note that all who desire to be tested no symptoms are required, tests will not be done for anyone under 5 years of age. Do not eat or drink for 20 minutes before being tested.

For questions regarding the mobile testing scheduled for November 4 contact City of Brownwood Fire Chief, Eric Hicks at 325.800.9794, or ehicks@brownwoodtexas.gov

Residents can also view up-to-date COVID-19 information on the City of Brownwood website at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health.

Other COVID-19 testing options are still available in the area. Residents should contact their primary care physicians for options.